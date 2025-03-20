20-year-old driver, 7-month-old infant girl killed in Maine crash, police say

LEWISTON, Maine — A 20-year-old driver and a 7-month-old infant girl have died and the girl’s mother remains in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in Lewiston, Maine, police said.

Tyrell Willigar of Brunswick and 7-month-old Kinsley Willigar were identified Thursday as the victims who died in the crash.

“At this point in the investigation, it appears that speed was a contributing factor,” police said Thursday in a post on Facebook.

At approximately 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Lewiston officers were called to the area of 393 Grove St. for a report of a single vehicle that had gone off the road and collided with a tree, police said.

When first responders arrived, they found the driver of the 2016 Toyota Corolla, Tyrell Willigar, dead at the scene, police said. Two other occupants, Adaysia Read, 20, and her infant daughter, Kinsley Willigar, were found in critical condition.

Both passengers were taken by ambulance to Central Maine Medical Center and ultimately Maine Medical Center.

On Thursday morning, police were notified that 7-month-old Kinsley Willigar died. Her mother, Adaysia Read, remains in critical condition, police said.

The Lewiston Police Accident Reconstruction Team and the Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Det. Aaron Schmitz at aschmitz@lewistonmaine.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

