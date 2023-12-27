2 suspects in custody, 1 at large in connection to armed carjacking in Randolph, police say

MILTON, Mass. — After an hourslong search by several law enforcement agencies, two suspects accused of a carjacking in Randolph Tuesday night were arrested with one suspect still at large, according to State Police.

According to Randolph police, officers were dispatched to 10 Francis Drive, within the Francis Crossing Apartment Complex around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an armed robbery.

Upon officers’ arrival, a 40-year-old victim reported that he had been carjacked by three male parties, one armed with a gun, and another with a knife. The victim was unharmed during the carjacking, police say.

On Wednesday morning, Randolph police observed the stolen car operating on North Street. When officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, the operator continued driving in an unsafe manner heading northbound towards Milton.

Randolph police terminated the pursuit.

Blue Hills search

Massachusetts State Police subsequently located the motor vehicle in Milton where the operator once again failed to stop. The three suspects then bailed out of the vehicle on Brush Hill Road and fled on foot leading troopers and police on a chase near the Blue Hills Reservation, according to investigators.

One suspect was taken into custody almost immediately and a second suspect was located by a police K-9 and apprehended. The third suspect remains at large Wednesday evening.

The suspects are charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle.

Randolph police are continuing the investigation.

A separate, unrelated carjacking also occurred in Canton Tuesday night, according to police. Details for that crime were not immediately available.

***A previous version of this article erroneously stated the two carjackings were connected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

