2 suspects arrested, 1 on the lam in connection to armed carjacking in Milton, police say

MILTON, Mass. — After an hourslong search by several law enforcement agencies, two suspects accused of a carjacking in Milton on Tuesday night are under arrest.

Two suspects are in custody, according to State Police, with one suspect still on the run. Their names have not been released at this time or the charges they are facing.

A description of the suspect who evaded capture was not immediately available.

Canton Police say the crime occurred on Green Street Tuesday night, with several suspects stealing a car at gunpoint.

On Wednesday, the suspects’ car was found on Brush Hill Road after evading Randolph Police in a chase, according to investigators.

The suspects, who were believed to be armed, fled on foot. Police established a perimeter in the area of the Blue Hills Reservation using patrols and K9 teams.

