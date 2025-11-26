HOLBROOK, MASS. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out late Tuesday night at a home in Holbrook.

According to the Holliston Fire Department, officials received multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire on Norfolk Street.

After fire officials confirmed that all occupants had safely evacuated the home, crews made an aggressive attack to extinguish the flames.

Multiple nearby towns responded to the fire to provide mutual aid.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene and provided assistance to the displaced residents.

2 residents hospitalized after house fire in Holbrook Courtesy: Holliston Fire Department

