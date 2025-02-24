2 people taken to hospital after minivan barrels into Boston home

BOSTON — Two people were taken to the hospital after a minivan barreled into a home in Boston on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of 746 River Street in the city’s Hyde Park neighborhood found a silver van lodged against the foundation of a home, according to the Boston Police Department.

The people taken to the hospital are said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Boston Inspectional Services Department was called to the scene to inspect the structural integrity of the home.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

