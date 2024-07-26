2 people die in single-engine plane crash in Bar Harbor, Maine

BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a small plane crash in Bar Harbor, Maine, in which two people died.

The plane crashed on approach to Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport about 12:25 p.m. Thursday, an FAA spokesperson said. The FAA spokesperson said the aircraft had taken off from Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey.

Authorities did not immediately identify the two people who died in the crash. The crash happened at the end of a runway and resulted in a fire, said Leroy Muise, airport manager.

“Regrettably, two souls aboard the aircraft lost their lives as a result of the crash and ensuing fire,” Muise said in a statement.

The FAA spokesperson said that the agency and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Maine State Police described the crash site as “an active scene” Thursday afternoon. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that multiple agencies responded to the scene and the priority was to “provide aid to those involved, and ensure the safety and effectiveness of emergency responders.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

