2 motorcyclists injured in crash involving police cruiser in New Hampshire

TAMWORTH, N.H. — Two motorcyclists were injured in a crash involving a police cruiser in New Hampshire over the weekend, authorities announced Tuesday.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Page Hill Road in Tamworth on Saturday afternoon learned a Tamworth Police Department cruiser had been involved in a wreck with two motorcycle drivers, according to New Hampshire State Police.

State police said a preliminary investigation indicated that 51-year-old Peter Beede, a Tamworth patrolman, had collided with a 2025 Kawasaki motorcycle driven by 28-year-old Peter Anastos, of Laconia, while making a U-turn. David Gilson, 28, of Ashland, then lost control of his 1999 Triumph motorcycle and went off the road.

Anastos and Gilson both suffered injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Beede was not hurt.

As of late Tuesday morning, no charges had been filed in the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper Leart Bakraqi at Leart.Bakraqi@dos.nh.gov.

