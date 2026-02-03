2 juveniles facing charges after fight in North Shore town leads to stabbing

IPSWICH, Mass. — Two juveniles are facing charges in connection with a fight in a North Shore town that led to a stabbing, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a group of people fighting in the area of Burleigh Avenue in Ipswich just before 6 p.m. on Monday learned one person had been stabbed, according to the Ipswich Police Department.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital with injuries that were described as serious.

The two juveniles who were taken into custody haven’t been identified because of their ages.

One juvenile is charged with attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, and assault with a dangerous weapon. The second juvenile is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60.

Both suspects were expected to face a judge in Lawrence Juvenile Court on Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing.

