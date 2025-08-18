2 children among 4 people killed in massive fire at home in New England city

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two children and two adults were killed in a massive fire that tore through a home in a New England city early Monday morning.

The devastating fire broke out in the predawn hours, with flames visibly shooting through the roof of a home on Shultas Place in Hartford, Connecticut, officials said.

The home was engulfed in flames when crews arrived at the scene.

The names of the four people who perished in the fire haven’t been released.

Video from the scene showed firefighters on a ladder truck shielding themselves from the intense blaze.

The city’s fire chief said five other people were hospitalized, including a firefighter who fell down some stairs during the emergency response.

At least one neighboring resident had to evacuate their home due to the threat posed by the flames.

Heavy smoke from the fire also impacted the immediate area, prompting authorities to bring in a bus to provide shelter for other neighbors.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

