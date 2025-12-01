Authorities charge two men in alleged assaults involving Boylston Elementary students

BOYLSTON, MASS. — A man was taken into custody Sunday night after an armed robbery at a Milford gas station.

Adam Busuito, 34, of Milford, faces charges of armed and masked robbery, assault to rob while armed with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, assault and battery on an officer, and several additional charges.

According to the Milford Police Department, at about 7:22 p.m. Sunday, an employee at Riverside Gas on Main Street called 911 to report that a man wearing a black mask and gray shirt had stolen several packs of cigarettes after unsuccessfully attempting to take money from the register.

Police later determined the incident was an armed robbery involving a firearm.

Milford police and Massachusetts State Police responded to search for the suspect and the weapon.

At about 8:10 p.m., officers located the suspect on Green Street and took him into custody.

A gun was found behind Honey Dew Donuts on Main Street a short time later, along with a discarded black “Ghostface” mask consistent with the one worn by the suspect.

Police said Busuito also had an outstanding warrant for armed robbery out of Boston District Court.

Busuito was arraigned this morning and held without bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

