2 charged with arson, attempted murder in connection with fire in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. — Two people have been arrested and charged with arson for a fire in Holyoke earlier this month.

Anthony Ortiz Correia, 40, and Naysha Merced Gonzalez, 42, are charged with burning a dwelling, attempted murder, and causing injury to a firefighter in the line of duty.

According to the State Fire Marshal’s office, on November 4 crews were called to 268 Pine Street for reports of a fire.

An investigation by Holyoke Police and state police determined that the early morning fire had been intentionally set.

High winds contributed to the rapid fire spread through all three floors of the structure.

Six residents were displaced, and one firefighter suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The pair was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, trafficking in a Class B substance, and related offenses after police recovered a handgun and cocaine during their arrest.

The pair is set to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

