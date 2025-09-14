19-year-old injured in shooting at Brockton MBTA station during car meet-up

BROCKTON, Mass. — A 19-year-old is hurt after a shooting in Brockton at an MBTA station.

Around 3:25 a.m. Brockton Police responded to a disturbance involving car meet-ups at the MBTA Montello Station parking lot on Spark Street.

Shortly after, a 19-year-old male victim arrived at a local hospital with gunshot injuries.

He was later flown to a Boston hospital, where he remains stable.

Officers found shell casings and ballistic damage at the scene, and Brockton detectives are investigating with the MBTA Transit Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

