18-year-old who died in motorcycle collision with van in Bridgewater identified

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A young man has died after his motorcycle struck several vehicles at a high rate of speed Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

Officers responding to the area of 1001 Bedford Street around 4:15 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a van found a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle that had sustained heavy damage, according to Bridgewater Police.

The motorcyclist, 18-year-old Percy Lewis III of Bridgewater, was found lying in the northbound lane of Bedford Street with serious injuries. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity is not being released at this time pending next of kin notification.

Arriving officers also noticed a 2014 Ford economy van and a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee had both remained on scene and sustained damage during the collision.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was traveling south on Bedford Street at a high speed in the breakdown lane while passing cars on the right. The motorcycle then crashed into the Ford Van which was travelling northbound and was taking a left, according to officials. After striking the van, the motorcycle and the 18-year-old driver allegedly swerved into the northbound lane and hit the jeep.

Both the driver of the van and the driver of the jeep are cooperating with police. It is unclear if any charges will be filed.

“On behalf of the Bridgewater Police Department, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Percy Lewis,” said Chief Christopher Delmonte.

The crash remains under investigation by the Bridgewater Police Department, Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, and Raynham Police’s Accident Reconstruction Unit.

No further information was immediately available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group