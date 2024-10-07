18-year-old arraigned on murder charges in connection with shooting outside Lynn Market Basket

LYNN, Mass. — An 18-year-old was arraigned on murder charges in connection with a shooting outside Lynn Market Basket in July.

Adrian Pena, 18, of Lynn, pleaded not guilty in Superior Court in Salem for the fatal shooting of Kai Burgos, 17, of Lynn, that took place in the parking lot of Market Basket in July.

Lynn police officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 40 Federal Street parking lot of Market Basket on June 15 found Burgos suffering from a gunshot wound inside a crashed car that had rolled into an adjacent ravine, DA Tucker’s office noted.

Burgos was rushed to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, Pena was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in the Dominican Republic on July 16 and, following extradition, was initially arraigned on a fugitive from justice charge in Miami prior to being returned to Massachusetts, where he was formally arrested for Burgos’ murder on July 23.

“Local, federal, and international collaboration have made this case possible, and we are thankful for the unyielding determination of all of our law enforcement partners,” said Tucker. “These efforts reinforce a clear message to criminals: escaping the country does not equate to escaping prosecution.”

Pena is scheduled to return to court for a hearing on compliance on November 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

