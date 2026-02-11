16-year-old arrested after allegedly stealing car and crashing in Cohasset

COHASSET, MASS. — A 16-year-old from Scituate was arrested after allegedly stealing a car and crashing it on Chief Justice Cushing Highway in Cohasset on Saturday, February 7.

Around 11 p.m. the Cohasset Police Department received an alert from the Scituate Police Department reporting that a 2014 Toyota Rav4 had been stolen their jurisdiction.

Police say shortly after, a Cohasset police officer observed the vehicle traveling northbound on Route 3A at 104 miles per hour in a posted 35 mile per hour zone near Shaw’s Plaza.

When the operator saw the marked police cruiser on the side of the road, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle in slippery winter conditions.

The car began to fishtail, spun out of control, went airborne, struck a tree, and ultimately came to rest in a large snowbank in front of Shaw’s. The vehicle sustained major damage and was totaled in the car.

The operator was trapped inside the vehicle, and officers immediately rendered first aid. He was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

Police say because the vehicle was allegedly stolen in Scituate and the crash occurred in Cohasset, the juvenile is facing charges in both counties.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

