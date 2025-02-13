‘13 different identities’: New Hampshire man accused of using fake documents to get driver’s license

NAHSUA, NH — A New Hampshire man with an allegedly prolific history of fake identities is accused of using fake documents to try and get a driver’s license.

John Daley Strothers, 65, of Nashua, was arrested after investigators found that he had submitted fake documents as proof of residency to the Division of Motor Vehicles and used an identity that did not belong to him to try and obtain a New Hampshire driver’s license.

Investigators say Strothers has used more than 13 different identities in several different states.

Strothers was taken into custody and charged with felony identity fraud, as well as misdemeanor counts of unsworn falsification and tampering with public records or information.

He was held without bail and was arraigned in Concord District Court on Thursday, February 13.

