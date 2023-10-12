New England is home to a lot of different cities and small towns. They each bring something different to the tables.

AFAR Magazine recently came out with a list of the “11 Most Charming Small Towns in New England.”

These 11 towns have streets with a history that is rooted in the country’s colonial past, with many of the buildings and streets boasting the same facades from hundreds of years ago AFAR said.

Whether you’re coming for a summer getaway by the ocean or road trips dedicated to foliage in the fall, these are the 11 best small towns in New England:

Woodstock, Vermont Williamstown, Massachusetts Ogunquit, Maine Conway, New Hampshire Provincetown, Massachusetts Westerly, Rhode Island Mystic, Connecticut Stowe, Vermont Bar Harbor, Maine Chilmark, Massachusetts Manchester, Vermont

To view the full list in detail, visit the link here.

