$100K bail for Massachusetts man charged in armed carjackings in New Hampshire

LOWELL, Mass. — One of the two suspects arrested Thursday in Dracut on charges in connection with a string of armed carjackings in New Hampshire this week has been ordered held on $100,000 bail.

Nathan Saben, 35, of Haverhill, was arraigned in Lowell District Court on charges including multiple counts of armed carjacking and attempted carjacking, according to law enforcement officials.

Saben and 40-year-old Jessica Tirone, of Salisbury, were nabbed by officers in Dracut when a pursuit that started in Lawrence came to a crashing end, Lawrence police said.

A weapon that the duo allegedly flashed in gunpoint carjackings in Salem and Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, earlier this week was seized by authorities.

Prosecutors said that Saben put the firearm in his mouth and attempted to carjack another vehicle after crashing before law enforcement officials eventually subdued him.

The state police Andover barracks released an image of that weapon on Friday morning.

Police said Saben and Tirone were in the vehicle stolen in Wolfeboro when they were arrested.

In Salem, there were three incidents, including one in which a woman was successfully forced from her vehicle before Saben and Tirone made off with it, according to police. The woman wasn’t hurt. There were two other failed carjacking attempts.

Saben and Tirone were taken to the hospital after their arrests. Saben was treated, released, and held overnight at the Essex Country House of Correction in Middleton.

It’s not clear when Tirone will be called to court because she remains hospitalized under police guard.

The pair is also expected to face charges in connection with other crimes in Seabrook, New Hampshire, and Haverhill, Massachusetts, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

