10 dolphins released into wild after seven-hour rescue effort

WELLFLEET, Mass. — 10 dolphins were released into the wild after a seven-hour rescue effort.

Crews working with IFAW received a report of 11 Atlantic white-sided dolphins close to shore off Wellfleet late Tuesday afternoon, three hours before low tide.

Eight dolphins were found in Duck Creek, near Wellfleet Town Pier. Three were found in a part of the Herring River known locally as “The Gut,” Both locations have incredibly harsh conditions for rescues.

“This rescue had many challenges due to the number of dolphins, the difficult mud conditions, and having to deal with two simultaneous mass strandings,” said Lauren Cooley IFAW Stranding Biologist. “The team was able to overcome all of these challenges to give these dolphins their best chance at survival.”

6 dolphins were transported to a deeper water release site off Provincetown and traveled in IFAW’s mobile dolphin rescue clinic.

The vehicle is designed to enable IFAW veterinarians and experts to perform health assessments and stabilize the dolphins while quickly reaching the best site for release.

The entire effort took 45 people, including 15 AmeriCorps members and IFAW staff and volunteers.

One dolphin died on the scene due to trauma, the remaining dolphins were rescued from the mud and transported for release in Provincetown.

“While the dolphins suffered from stress related to the stranding, we’re very optimistic and full of hope for their return to deeper waters,” added Cooley.

