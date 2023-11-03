1 person restrained, another pistol-whipped after 2 men force their way into Dracut home, police say

DRACUT, Mass. — One person was restrained and another person was pistol-whipped after a pair of armed men forced their way into a home in Dracut on Thursday night, law enforcement officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a home invasion on Arkansas Drive around 8 p.m. found one resident who had been placed in restraints and a second resident suffering from a head laceration caused by a pistol strike, according to Dracut Police Chief Peter Bartlett.

“A preliminary investigation determined that two armed men forced their way inside the home and restrained a resident,” Bartlett said in a statement. “A second resident who returned home during the incident was pistol-whipped, causing a severe laceration to the head.”

The victims described the suspects as only men wearing masks and all dark clothing. They reportedly fled down Arkansas Drive toward Bouchard Avenue.

The resident who was pistol-whipped was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital for treatment of wounds that didn’t appear to be life-threatening. The other resident was treated at the scene for less severe injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dracut police at 978-957-2123.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

