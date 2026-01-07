1 person hurt, dog and cat killed in fire at Boston home

BOSTON — One person was injured and two pets were killed in a fire that tore through a home in Boston late Tuesday night, officials said.

The blaze broke out at a home at 843 East 4th Street around 9:30 p.m., according to the Boston Fire Department.

Investigators believe the fire started in the basement of the home before spreading to the first floor.

Boston Deputy Fire Chief Steven Shaffer said one person was hospitalized, while seven people in total were displaced. He also said a dog and a cat perished in the fire.

Shaffer said the home suffered around $600,000 in damages.

The Red Cross responded to the scene to assist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

