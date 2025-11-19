1 person dead after fire tears through mobile home on Cape Cod

MASHPEE, Mass. — One person is dead after a fire tore through a mobile home on Cape Cod early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a fire at 86 Nathan Ellis Highway within the Lakeside Trailer Park in Mashpee shortly before 3:30 a.m. encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from a residence, according to the Mashpee Fire Department.

Firefighters were told that someone was possibly inside the home, but search efforts were “significantly hindered” by the severe conditions, Mashpee Fire Chief Joseph Peltier said in a news release.

During an overhaul of the burned-out home, firefighters found one person inside a bedroom. The victim, whose name hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Massachusetts State Police and the c are assisting local authorities with an investigation into the deadly blaze.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

