1 hospitalized, several pets rescued after fire in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Mass. — One person was hospitalized after a fire in Fitchburg that also saw several pets rescued Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the Summer Street home for the reported fire early Saturday morning.

Crews were able to contain the fire to just the kitchen and knocked down the flames relatively quickly.

Four residents were displaced due to the incident and are being assisted by the Red Cross and the Salvation Army.

One person suffered some smoke inhalation and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Three dogs and one cat were rescued from the building.

