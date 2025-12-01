1 hospitalized after house fire in Hyde Park

BOSTON, MASS. — A person was taken to the hospital after a fire at a home overnight in Hyde Park.

According to the Boston Fire Department, companies arrived around 3 a.m. to heavy fire from multiple windows on the 1st and 2nd floors at a single-family home on Birchcroft Road.

Officials were able to quickly contain the fire and stop it from spreading to nearby homes.

One resident was taken to the hospital.

The fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

