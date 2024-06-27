Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Boston by diners

Whether you've waited in line for soft-shell crabs in the Chesapeake Bay or savored sushi in New York City, you know there's something special about finding the right spot to enjoy seafood. From ceviche to grilled salmon and towers of shellfish, the top-rated seafood restaurants in the United States serve up mouthwatering dishes across diverse cuisines like Japanese, Latin American, and Mediterranean to suit every palate.

Of course, certain areas of the country are known for particular delicacies. California's proximity to the Pacific Ocean, for example, makes it one of the best states for seafood. The Los Angeles area serves up everything from caviar to Santa Barbara spot prawns while San Francisco is a mecca for fish tacos, ceviche, and sushi. Further north, Seattle is legendary for its shellfish, showcased at the famed fish counter at Pike Place Market.

While Chicago may be best known as a pizza capital, many flock to the city for its king crab dishes; a bit further south and east, you have Miami and its sought-after stone crab season. Southern locales like New Orleans boast fresh crawfish from the Gulf of Mexico and the two noncontiguous states have their own signature offerings, too: Alaska is known for its pollock and salmon, while Hawai'i is known for its poke.

Dining at a seafood restaurant can be one of the most memorable parts of your trip to a new city or offer comfort food in your own hometown. To celebrate the best options near you, Stacker used insights from Yelp to compile a list of the highest-rated seafood restaurants in Boston.

Businesses were selected using Yelp's ranking system, which calculates an adjusted rating value that takes into account the number of ratings as well as the rating score itself. Only restaurants with at least 10 reviews were considered. In an effort to highlight independent restaurants and local chains, those with more than five locations nationally, based on the Yelp data, were not included. Data is as of June 14, 2024.

Keep reading to discover your highest-rated local seafood restaurants for your next special meal out!

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not necessarily depict the specific restaurants listed or the dishes they serve.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#29. Row 34

- Rating: 4.2/5 (1837 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 383 Congress St. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: new american, seafood, bars

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#28. James Hook & Co

- Rating: 4.2/5 (1657 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 440 Atlantic Ave. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: seafood, seafood markets

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#27. Luke's Lobster Downtown Crossing

- Rating: 4.3/5 (518 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 290 Washington St. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: seafood, soup, sandwiches

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#26. Little Whale

- Rating: 4.3/5 (132 reviews)

- Address: 314 Newbury St. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: bars, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#25. Neptune Oyster

- Rating: 4.3/5 (6276 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 63 Salem St. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: seafood, salad, sandwiches

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#24. Wicked Lobsta

- Rating: 4.3/5 (187 reviews)

- Address: 1 Faneuil Hall Market Place Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#23. Oppa Sushi

- Rating: 4.3/5 (368 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 185 Harvard Ave. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: sushi bars, japanese, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#22. PURO ceviche bar

- Rating: 4.3/5 (331 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 264 Newbury St. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: wine bars, cocktail bars, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#21. Casarecce

- Rating: 4.3/5 (332 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 285 Hanover St. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: italian, seafood, wine bars

- Read more on Yelp

Canva

#20. Boston Sail Loft

- Rating: 4.3/5 (1502 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 80 Atlantic Ave. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: bars, american, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#19. Fish Taco

- Rating: 4.3/5 (12 reviews)

- Address: 227 Hanover St. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: tacos, pop-up restaurants, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#18. Pauli's

- Rating: 4.4/5 (1547 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 65 Salem St. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: sandwiches, caterers, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#17. Ostra

- Rating: 4.4/5 (629 reviews)

- Price level: $$$$

- Address: 1 Charles St. South Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#16. Pete's Dockside

- Rating: 4.4/5 (146 reviews)

- Price level: $

- Address: 12 Channel St. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: american, seafood, breakfast & brunch

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#15. My Sister's Crawfish III

- Rating: 4.4/5 (13 reviews)

- Address: 1487 Dorchester Ave. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: vietnamese, seafood, soup

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#14. North End Fish Market

- Rating: 4.4/5 (374 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 99 Salem St. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: sushi bars, seafood, japanese

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#13. Red's Best Seafood at the Boston Public Market

- Rating: 4.4/5 (263 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 100 Hanover St. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: seafood, seafood markets

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#12. il Molo

- Rating: 4.4/5 (202 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 326 Commercial St. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#11. Matsunori Handroll Bar

- Rating: 4.4/5 (124 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 900 Beacon St. Unit A Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: japanese, seafood, sushi bars

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#10. Mooncusser

- Rating: 4.4/5 (172 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 304 Stuart St. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#9. Fin Point Oyster Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.4/5 (532 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 89 Broad St. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: seafood, breakfast & brunch, cocktail bars

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#8. Dovetail Restaurant & Shop

- Rating: 4.4/5 (50 reviews)

- Address: 1 6th St. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: wine bars, pasta shops, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#7. Qiao Lin Hotpot - Boston

- Rating: 4.5/5 (111 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 396 Cambridge St. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: hot pot, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#6. Lobstah On A Roll

- Rating: 4.5/5 (485 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 537 Columbus Ave. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: seafood, soup, sandwiches

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#5. Huong Que

- Rating: 4.5/5 (45 reviews)

- Price level: $$

- Address: 272 Adams St. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: vietnamese, salad, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#4. Hao Shi Guang

- Rating: 4.6/5 (33 reviews)

- Address: 48 Harvard Ave. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: chinese, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#3. Aqua Pazza

- Rating: 4.6/5 (276 reviews)

- Price level: $$$

- Address: 135 Richmond St. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: italian, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#2. Mountain House

- Rating: 4.6/5 (81 reviews)

- Address: 89 Brighton Ave. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: szechuan, seafood

- Read more on Yelp

(Stacker/Stacker)

Canva

#1. Little Tao

- Rating: 4.7/5 (31 reviews)

- Address: 1153 Commonwealth Ave. Boston, Massachusetts

- Categories: szechuan, seafood, soup

- Read more on Yelp

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Zeynep Guler Tuck, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 282 metros.