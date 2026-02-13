Stuart Monk // Shutterstock (Stacker/Stacker)

Highest-rated Class of 2027 football recruits from Massachusetts

The recruiting race for the Class of 2027 is already heating up — not just on the field, but in the increasingly complex ecosystem of modern college football, where NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals are reshaping how programs and players navigate early recruitment. For elite underclassmen, talent alone is no longer the only factor drawing attention; marketability, social media presence, and brand potential are now playing pivotal roles in how offers are extended and decisions are made. The top recruits in the 2026 cycle are not only physically advanced and highly skilled — they're entering high school with endorsement potential and media savviness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2027 football recruits from Massachusetts using data from 247Sports. Players are ranked by their 247Sports composite ratings. Here's the players from Massachusetts set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#3 (tie). Botond Varga (OT)

- National rank: #442 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #38

- College: not committed

- Offers: Boston College, Duke, North Carolina, Syracuse, Wake Forest

- High school: Tabor Academy (Marion, MA)

#3 (tie). Brady Scott (ATH)

- National rank: #442 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #30

- College: not committed

- Offers: Indiana, Boston College, Duke, Iowa, Kentucky

- High school: Tabor Academy (Reading, MA)

#3 (tie). Jackson Tucker (S)

- National rank: #442 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #41

- College: Boston College

- Offers: Boston College

- High school: Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, MA)

#2. Isaiah Rogers (RB)

- National rank: #120 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #7

- College: not committed

- Offers: Boston College, Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Maryland

- High school: Springfield Central (Springfield, MA)

#1. Peter Bourque (QB)

- National rank: #86 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #6

- College: Michigan

- Offers: Michigan, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Washington, Cincinnati

- High school: Tabor Academy (Marion, MA)