Highest-rated Class of 2026 men's basketball recruits from Massachusetts

From the roaring crowd to squeaking sneakers on the hardwood, high school basketball is a beloved American pastime.

The sport's school roots date back to its 19th-century beginnings. After all, James Naismith invented basketball as a physical education activity. The concept of a state championship for high school basketball soon followed. Illinois, for example, held a state championship as early as 1908. Other states with early high school basketball championships include Indiana (first championship in 1911) and Wisconsin (1916).

Now, the sport is etched into the ethos of the American high school. Over 900,000 student athletes play on their high school basketball team, according to 2023-24 school year data compiled by the National Federation of State High School Associations. That figure represents over 18,000 schools competing across all 50 states, grinding out games in high school gyms on dark winter nights.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2026 basketball recruits from Massachusetts using data from 247Sports. Athletes are ranked by their 247Sports Composite ranking.

#6. Desmond Bellot (SG)

- National rank: #172 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #33

- Offers: Bryant, George Mason, Quinnipiac, San Diego, Siena

- High school: Cambridge Arts, Technology and Science (BRAINTREE, MA)

#5. Quinn Costello (PF)

- National rank: #144 (3 stars)

- Position rank: #28

- Offers: Albany, Brown, Bryant, Fairfield, George Washington

- High school: The Newman School (Boston, MA)

#4. Sam Fleming (PF)

- National rank: #120 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #22

- Offers: UMass, West Virginia

- High school: Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Wilbraham, MA)

#3. Amir Jenkins (PG)

- National rank: #94 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #11

- Offers: Albany, Boston College, Bryant, George Washington, Maryland

- High school: Worcester Academy (Worcester, MA)

#2. Alex Egbuonu (SF)

- National rank: #84 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #29

- Offers: Marquette, Albany, Auburn, Bryant, Florida State

- High school: Lawrence Academy (Groton, MA)

#1. Collins Onyejiaka (C)

- National rank: #80 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- Offers: Alabama, Bryant, George Mason, Illinois, Indiana

- High school: The Newman School (Boston, MA)