East Boston woman says DIRECTV dish installed on roof without consent

BOSTON — An East Boston homeowner is on a mission to solve a caper involving a DIRECTV dish. Mary, who doesn’t want to use her last name, told Boston 25 News she is puzzled as to how the dish mysteriously ended up on the roof of her triple-decker.

She said she never ordered DIRECTV and never gave consent for the dish to be installed. The two tenants, who also live in the multi-family home, claim they have no clue how the dish got up there either.

“It’s actually scary to know someone was up there, and we don’t know who it is or how it got there,” Mary said. “Please somebody come and take it off!”

Whoever installed the dish made it up 40 feet onto the upper level of the roof. Mary said she believes that person most likely used a ladder since the fire escape is only accessible from inside the home.

“They tell you once it’s on your property, it’s your problem. Why is this my problem? You had no right to be here,” Mary said.

Mary said she’s been calling DIRECTV since Friday and hasn’t been getting any direct answers. She’s also reached out to local representatives, the Boston Fire Department and Boston Police. She said she continues to reach a dead end and is being told that this is a civil matter.

“Who’s paying for it or who isn’t paying and I’ve got it?” she questioned. “Where do I go? Who helps me? Why should I be responsible?”

Boston 25 News reached out to DIRECTV. A spokesperson said the company would look into the situation and be in contact with Mary. Boston 25 News is also waiting to hear back from the AG’s Office to find out what Mary’s rights are.

