Straight Talk Wireless: New Unlimited Phone Plan for $25

Straight Talk Wireless’ newest phone plan offers unlimited talk, text and data for $25 to new customers who bring their own phone to Straight Talk. Plus, if the line stays active for 12 months, you’ll receive a $200 credit toward a new device.

In this article, I’ll take a closer look at Straight Talk’s newest unlimited plan including who’s eligible, what you’ll get for the price and how Straight Talk compares.

Straight Talk’s New StraightSAVINGS! Plan

Straight Talk Wireless offers a variety of prepaid plans starting at $30 for talk & text. Plans with high-speed data start at $35 for 10GB while unlimited data plans start at $45 for one line.

However with Straight Talk's newest plan, StraightSAVINGS!, you can bring your own phone and activate a new line of service with Straight Talk Wireless to get unlimited data for $25. The new line includes a new phone number, or you can keep your current number when you switch. You'll also have to make a one-time SIM purchase of $4.88.

In addition to getting unlimited talk, text and data for $25/month, you'll also receive a $200 phone credit if your line stays active for 12 months. This credit can be used towards the purchase of a new device on Straight Talk's website or at Walmart. To receive this benefit, make sure you're enrolled in Straight Talk Loyalty Rewards. After 24 months of service, you'll receive another bonus device credit.

StraightSAVINGS! is available to new customers as well as existing Straight Talk customers who add a line to their account. The plan is not available for existing Straight Talk customers to switch to. Additionally, StraightSAVINGS! is not eligible for multiline or autopay discounts.

Your phone must be unlocked and capable of operating on the Verizon network to switch. If you're activating a Straight Talk-branded phone, it can't have been active with Straight Talk within the last year. Additionally, you'll need to be in an area where Straight Talk provides coverage.

You can check your eligibility for StraightSAVINGS! here.

Straight Talk Wireless: An Affordable Verizon MVNO

If you aren’t familiar with Straight Talk Wireless, it’s a low-cost MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) that provides cell phone service with access to Verizon Wireless’ network.

Here are the typical download speeds you can expect with a Straight Talk phone plan:

5G: 34-149 Mbps

34-149 Mbps 4G LTE: 9-69 Mbps

Compared to postpaid single-line plans directly from Verizon, Straight Talk's StraightSAVINGS! plan offers an excellent price. Verizon's plans begin at $65 per month for one line with autopay. New customers on Verizon's Unlimited Welcome plan can get up to $180 in promo credit for bringing their own phone. Still, Straight Talk's newest plan costs less per month and you'll get a $200 bonus credit toward a new phone after 12 months of service.

Other MVNOs on Verizon Wireless' network offer equally competitive prices for a single line. For example, Visible (Review) also offers a basic unlimited plan for $25/month. Right now, new customers can get the same plan for $20/month for the first two years with a promo code.

Light data users can find plans as low as $15 from Twigby (Review) and get their first three months for as low as $5. However, if you need unlimited data, the best plan Twigby offers is 20GB for $35 at regular rates. That makes Straight Talk's newest plan a much better deal.

Straight Talk Wireless is a prepaid service provider that doesn't require any contracts, which means you can cancel your service at any time. You can always try out Straight Talk for a month for $25 with its newest plan to see if it meets your needs. If it doesn't, you can go back to your original service provider or find a new cheap phone plan for one.

Be sure to check out our full Straight Talk Wireless review before you decide to make the switch. You can also find more options in our full guide to the best and cheapest cell phone plans available now.

Once you've made your decision, be sure to read our step-by-step guide to switching cell phone service providers to keep your own phone number.

Will you be switching to Straight Talk's new StraightSAVINGS! plan? Let us know in our Clark.com Community!

The post Straight Talk Wireless: New Unlimited Phone Plan for $25 appeared first on Clark Howard.