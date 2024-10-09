Buyer Beware: Flood-damage cars on their way to New England

BOSTON — Consumer experts are on high alert in the wake of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. If you are in the market for a new car, they say flood-damaged vehicles are on their way to New England and other parts of the country.

“These cars really could show up in Boston and elsewhere,” says Em Nguyen with Carfax. “[Boston] is number 18 on the top 100 metropolitan areas for water-damaged cars.”

While well-known, reputable dealers will usually refuse water-damaged cars or disclose the problem, smaller lots can sometimes be conned into taking one for re-sale. Scammers may also attempt to sell a car directly to a buyer through an online marketplace.

Nguyen says it happens all the time.

“We’ve had 89,000 vehicles affected by water so far through the summer,” Nguyen tells Boston 25 News. “And that’s on top of the 450,000 still affected from last year.”

While the numbers represent national statistics, Nguyen says scammers target every corner of the country. They often attempt to sell damaged cars far from the original disaster zone because buyers are less likely to look for signs of water damage.

“While they can make it look showroom fresh, it’s actually rotting from the inside out,” Nguyen says. “They try to sell to very unsuspecting buyers who may not realize these cars are really just ruined.”

Water in a car’s mechanical system can lead to corrosion, which can impact lights, airbags, and even brakes.

But your senses can help protect you. When looking for signs of water damage, follow these tips:

Close the windows and doors and run the car’s air conditioning. A damp or mildew smell should be a red flag.

Look to see if the upholstery and carpets are stained or mismatched. This could be a sign of water damage and a cheap repair attempt.

Run your hand inside the spare tire compartment or under the hood to feel for any silt, mud, or rust.

Check the electrical components, like the locks, windows and radio. Make sure they work, and listen closely for any strange sounds when you use them.

Most importantly, experts say you should insist on having a qualified mechanic inspect the vehicle before you sign anything.

So-called “Lemon Laws” vary by state, but new-car or used-car buyers in Massachusetts who discover a serious problem with their purchase may be eligible for compensation. Just be aware there are requirements and limitations, including that the car be purchased in-state from a dealer.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group