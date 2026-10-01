Cold cities are the most ready for winter, with one exception. See where your city ranks

Every neighborhood has a mix of homeowners who approach seasonal home maintenance differently—there are the people who stay on schedule, and on the other end, the procrastinators. There are the dedicated DIYers, and those who have their favorite maintenance pro saved as a favorite contact in their phone. As it turns out, cities are no different. Some metropolitan areas keep their neighborhoods in tip-top shape, while others are a little more slow-going.

New data from home services company Angi, covering fall maintenance activity in August, reveals which U.S. metropolitan areas are the most proactive with fall maintenance. Washington, D.C., tops the ranking with the strongest demand for fall maintenance in the country, followed by Columbus, Ohio, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Northern cities dominate the rest of the list.

Cleveland, Ohio, and Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York, round out the top five. Cold-weather markets dominate the ranking, accounting for eight of the 10 most-prepared metros. Rochester, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago; Indianapolis; and Pittsburgh complete the top 10.

Least fall-ready metros

Fewer than 1 in 5 American cities is prepping for fall at an above-average rate. Among the 66 metros that recorded at least 100 fall maintenance service requests during the analysis period, Los Angeles had the lowest level of per-capita activity, followed by Oklahoma City and Riverside, California. California accounts for four of the bottom 10 markets, with Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego and San Francisco all appearing on the list. These metros historically don’t experience the colder winter climates of the Northeast and Midwest, making fall maintenance less of an imperative.

Grand Rapids, Michigan, stands out as the only clearly cold-weather metro among the 10 least-prepared large metros. The New York City metro, which includes Newark and Jersey City, ranked just outside the 10 least-prepared large metros, coming in at number 11. Other New York state metros, including Syracuse, Rochester and the Albany metro area, were on the most prepared list.

Homeowners are choosing upkeep over upgrades

Sixty-three percent of homeowners who have recently hired a professional completed maintenance work, and 58% completed repairs. Although they may be waiting to do that dream kitchen or bath renovation, they're focusing for now on the maintenance that keeps their homes in order.

The most common fall maintenance projects focus on outdoor upkeep. Nationally, tree trimming was the most popular, followed by lawn and yard waste cleanup and shrub care.

What homeowners should do now

When tackling a home maintenance list, start at the top of the home by inspecting the roof and gutters. Look for loose or damaged shingles, and make sure gutters are debris-free. It’s also a good idea to ensure downspouts direct water far away from the foundation. Homeowners should inspect these areas from the ground or hire a professional if the work requires climbing or feels unsafe.

Next, check for drafts around the windows and doors. Replacing worn weatherstripping and damaged caulk in the fall can prevent warm air from escaping once the heat comes back on. Homeowners should also inspect their HVAC filters and have the heating system checked before the temperatures drop.

Every home’s maintenance needs will vary, depending on the age and condition of the house and where it’s located. Whether homeowners hire a professional or safely address small issues, making the fixes can prevent larger and more expensive problems later.

The ranking: Metros from most to least prepared

America’s 10 Most Fall-Prepared Metros

1. Washington, D.C.

2. Columbus, Ohio

3. Milwaukee, Wisconsin

4. Cleveland, Ohio

5. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York

6. Rochester, New York

7. Charlotte, North Carolina

8. Chicago, Illinois

9. Indianapolis, Indiana

10. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

10 Metros With the Most Opportunity to Get Fall-Ready

1. Los Angeles, California

2. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

3. Riverside, California

4. Miami, Florida

5. San Diego, California

6. Houston, Texas

7. Grand Rapids, Michigan

8. San Francisco, California

9. Austin, Texas

10. Memphis, Tennessee

Methodology

The rankings are based on fall maintenance activity recorded on Angi during August 2026. Projects included yard cleanup, winterization, roofing and gutters, heating systems, water and drainage, outdoor plumbing, fireplaces and chimneys, pest prevention, and snow and storm preparation. U.S. metropolitan areas were ranked by activity per 100,000 residents using 2020 U.S. Census population data. To qualify for the least-prepared ranking, metros were required to have at least five service requests or jobs during the analysis period. The rankings reflect activity on Angi’s platform and are not a complete measure of all home-maintenance activity within each metro. These rankings reflect activity observed on Angi's platform and should not be interpreted as a complete measure of all home-maintenance behavior within a metro area.

This story was produced by Angi and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.