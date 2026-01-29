Cheapest gas stations in every state Jan. 29, 2026

Anyone who drives a car understands the sting of having to fill up their tank and pulling into the gas station, only to discover that gas prices have skyrocketed. Paying extra for gas means you have less to spend on other things, which, over time, can really put a crimp in your budget.

Cheap Insurance explored some of the reasons behind major changes in gas prices, and compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in every state using data from Gas Buddy.

Gas prices fluctuate based on several factors, including the cost of the key ingredient, crude oil, as well as the available supply and demand for gasoline. If the price of oil rises, a major refinery goes offline, or more drivers are hitting the road, for example, then the cost will increase.

In the first half of 2022, a unique confluence of events led to a surge in gas prices. The increased demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slowdown in oil production all contributed to a national all-time high of $4.93 per gallon on average in June 2022.

Seasons also affect gas prices. Demand tends to drop in winter, but the cost also falls because gas stations switch to a different blend of gasoline that's optimal for lower temperatures—and has cheaper ingredients.

Location also matters. The South and Midwest tend to have the lowest gas prices, while the West, including Hawai'i, has the highest. Californians, in particular, pay more for gas on average than any other state. That's because of its high state excise taxes; its isolation from the country's major pipelines, which causes supply issues; and its requirements that mandate a more environmentally friendly blend of gas that costs more to produce and adds to the price per gallon.

No matter where you live, read on to see if you can get a deal on gas near you.

Alabama

#1. Love's Travel Stop (8400 County Farm Rd, Irvington): $2.19

#1. Gas N Go (521 Saraland Blvd S, Saraland): $2.19

#1. Chevron (101 Saraland Blvd N, Saraland): $2.19

Alaska

#1. Speedway Express (3569 S Cushman St, Fairbanks): $2.95

#2. Costco (48 College Rd, Fairbanks): $2.99

#2. Speedway (2110 Peger Rd, Fairbanks): $2.99

Arizona

#1. ARCO (802 W Speedway Blvd, Tucson): $2.23

#2. Sam's Club ( 4701 N Stone Ave, Tucson): $2.28

#3. Shell (405 W Speedway Blvd, Tucson): $2.29

Arkansas

#1. VP Racing Fuels (311 S Reynolds Rd, Bryant): $1.99

#2. Sam's Club (7700 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith): $2.08

#3. The Hydration Station (2500 S Zero St, Fort Smith): $2.16

California

#1. 76 (2403 Cascade Blvd, Redding): $3.19

#2. Yokut Gas Station (17051 Jersey Ave, Lemoore): $3.20

#3. Chevron (225 N H St, Fresno): $3.29

Colorado

#1. Shell (4270 E Platte Ave, Colorado Springs): $1.69

#1. Shell (4075 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs): $1.69

#3. Valero (11010 E 120th Ave, Henderson): $1.99

Connecticut

#1. Costco (200 Federal Rd, Brookfield): $2.49

#1. Costco (1220 Tamarack Ave, South Windsor): $2.49

#1. Fuel First (575 Main St, Ansonia): $2.49

Delaware

#1. Costco (900 Center Blvd S, Newark): $2.52

#1. BJ's (2131 Kirkwood Hwy, Elsmere): $2.52

#3. King Star (2711 Lancaster Ave, Wilmington): $2.59

Florida

#1. BP (2829 Okeechobee Rd, Fort Pierce): $1.99

#2. Chevron (2950 SW Martin Downs Blvd, Palm City): $2.37

#3. Murphy Express (6595 Us Hwy 98 W, Santa Rosa Beach): $2.39

Georgia

#1. Costco (100 Cobb Pkwy, Ringgold): $2.15

#1. Shell (1201 W 4th St, Adel): $2.15

#3. Murphy USA (1305 16th Ave E, Cordele): $2.22

Hawaii

#1. NEX (8002 Lehua Ave, Pearl City): $3.47

#2. NEX (1326 North Rd, Pearl Harbor): $3.49

#2. NEX (Bldg 71 Radford Dr, Pearl Harbor): $3.49

Idaho

#1. Amerimart (7035 W Seltice Way, Post Falls): $2.18

#2. A & D Mini Mart (356 E Appleway Ave , Coeur d'Alene): $2.29

#3. Circle K (312 W Haycraft Ave, Coeur d'Alene): $2.32

Illinois

#1. Flying J (343 Civic Rd , La Salle): $2.39

#2. Love's Travel Stop (1001 W Walnut St, Oglesby): $2.45

#2. Amoco (2001 W Walnut St, Oglesby): $2.45

Indiana

#1. $ave (801 E Roosevelt Rd, Walkerton): $2.33

#2. BP (2427 W WASHINGTON ST, Indianapolis): $2.34

#2. Conoco (2504 W Washington St, Indianapolis): $2.34

Iowa

#1. Murphy USA (906 W. Bell Ave., Knoxville): $1.97

#1. Casey's (1201 E Main St, Knoxville): $1.97

#1. Casey's (1007 N Lincoln St, Knoxville): $1.97

Kansas

#1. Jump Start (1823 N Main St, Newton): $1.99

#2. Maverik (2601 East Mary St, Garden City): $2.05

#2. Casey's (705 W Kansas Avenue, Garden City): $2.05

Kentucky

#1. Buc-ee's (4001 Smiths Grove- Scottsville Rd, Smiths Grove): $2.24

#1. Sam's Club (3200 Ken Bale Blvd, Bowling Green): $2.24

#1. Sam's Club (5240 Frederica St, Owensboro): $2.24

Louisiana

#1. Murphy USA (10250 Sullivan Rd., Baton Rouge): $2.08

#1. Murphy USA (9679 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge): $2.08

#1. Costco (10000 Dawnadele Ave, Baton Rouge): $2.08

Maine

#1. Blaisdell's Variety (9 N Main St, Peru): $2.19

#2. Walmart (94 Mount Auburn Ave, Auburn): $2.48

#3. BJ's (110 Mount Auburn Ave , Auburn): $2.50

Maryland

#1. Safeway (5660 Baltimore Natl Pike, Catonsville): $2.49

#2. Liberty (7588 Annapolis Rd , Landover Hills): $2.53

#3. Costco (2400 Five Lees Ln, Lanham): $2.54

Massachusetts

#1. Costco (200 Legacy Blvd, Dedham): $2.33

#1. Costco (162 Old Post Rd, Sharon): $2.33

#3. BJ's (1420 Boston-Providence Hwy, Norwood): $2.34

Michigan

#1. Costco (6164 S Harvey St, Norton Shores): $2.26

#1. Sam's Club (1707 E Sherman Blvd, Muskegon): $2.26

#1. Quality Car Wash & Marathon (1931 E Sherman Blvd, Muskegon): $2.26

Minnesota

#1. Casey's (8218 Highland Scenic Drive, Baxter): $2.22

#1. goodstop by Casey's (17977 State Hwy 371, Brainerd): $2.22

#1. Casey's (746 Pillsbury St N, Pillager): $2.22

Mississippi

#1. Murphy USA (1313 Second St South, Meridian): $2.09

#1. Murphy USA (905 Hwy 16 W., Carthage): $2.09

#1. Sam's Club (715 Bonita Dr, Meridian): $2.09

Montana

#1. Maverik (211 E 1st Ave, Plentywood): $2.52

#2. Conoco (73 Hwy 16, Glendive): $2.59

#2. Conoco (3150 S Central Ave, Sidney): $2.59

Nebraska

#1. NP MART (314 W Omaha Ave, Norfolk): $2.10

#1. NP MART (810 W Norfolk Ave, Norfolk): $2.10

#3. Love's Travel Stop (1300 W Monroe Ave, Norfolk): $2.18

Nevada

#1. Maverik (1020 North Florence Way, West Wendover): $2.05

#2. Pilot (1200 W Wendover Blvd, West Wendover): $2.19

#2. Smith's (1855 Wendover Blvd, West Wendover): $2.19

New Hampshire

#1. Seven Lakes Provisions (1260 Province Lake Rd, East Wakefield): $2.39

#2. Penguin Fuels (130 Lafayette Rd, Hampton Falls): $2.40

#3. BJ's (30 Perkins Ave, Seabrook): $2.43

New Jersey

#1. Conoco (303 White Horse Pike S, Magnolia): $2.37

#2. Gas and Diesel (145 NJ-10 E, East Hanover): $2.42

#3. Exxon (1290 Anderson Ave, Fort Lee): $2.43

New Mexico

#1. Love's Travel Stop (703 S 1st St, Clayton): $2.12

#2. Walmart (150 N Sonoma Ranch Blvd, Las Cruces): $2.15

#2. Sam's Club (2711 N Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces): $2.15

New York

#1. Totem Pole Smoke & Gas (1031 Ledge Rd, Basom): $2.35

#1. TP Deli & Fuel Outlet (837 Bloomingdale Rd , Basom): $2.35

#1. Bear Clause Trading Post (5380 Chew Rd, Sanborn): $2.35

North Carolina

#1. Backyard Convenience (838 S Jefferson Ave, West Jefferson): $2.29

#2. Murphy USA (2391 N. Center St, Hickory): $2.35

#2. Murphy USA (2412 W. Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe): $2.35

North Dakota

#1. Casey's (4301 13th Ave S, Fargo): $2.13

#2. Casey's (2902 13th Ave S, Fargo): $2.15

#2. Kwik Star (2530 12th Ave S, Fargo): $2.15

Ohio

#1. Casey's (6007 Troy Pike, Huber Heights): $2.15

#2. Gold Star Gas (701 W North St, Lima): $2.19

#2. Sam's Club (1150 Greely Chapel, Lima): $2.19

Oklahoma

#1. Walmart (14348 Mack Harrington Dr, Choctaw): $1.99

#2. Love's Country Stores (811 N Broadway St, Marlow): $2.01

#2. Love's Country Stores (701 S Broadway St, Marlow): $2.01

Oregon

#1. Chevron (1519 Adams Ave, La Grande): $2.56

#2. Mobil (1225 Ivy St, Junction City): $2.64

#3. Town Pump (330 Ivy St, Junction City): $2.65

Pennsylvania

#1. Costco (1875 Hempstead Rd, Lancaster): $2.51

#2. United Petroleum (1741 Hempstead Rd, Lancaster): $2.54

#3. Sheetz (2425 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster): $2.55

Rhode Island

#1. BJ's (1450 Hartford Ave, Johnston): $2.51

#2. Roadrunner (2862 Hartford Ave, Johnston): $2.53

#3. Warwick Gas (335 Providence St, Warwick): $2.59

South Carolina

#1. Pilot (3008 US-321, Cayce): $2.18

#2. Murphy USA (2737 North Road, Orangeburg): $2.19

#3. Sam's Club (3812 Liberty Hwy Ste 6, Anderson): $2.24

South Dakota

#1. Costco (3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.16

#1. Conoco (2505 W Russell St, Sioux Falls): $2.16

#1. Sam's Club (3205 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.16

Tennessee

#1. Murphy Express (310 Winfield-Dunn Pkwy., Sevierville): $2.15

#1. Costco (123 Lovell Rd, Farragut): $2.15

#1. Kroger (702 Winfield Dunn Pkwy, Sevierville): $2.15

Texas

#1. Murphy USA (2430 Gilmer Road, Longview): $1.96

#1. Walmart (3812 Gilmer Rd, Longview): $1.96

#3. Murphy USA (301 E. Loop 281, Longview): $1.97

Utah

#1. Love's Travel Stop (915 South 1100 West, Fillmore): $2.29

#1. Walmart (1696 N 2000 W, Clinton): $2.29

#1. Walmart (1120 S 775 W, Brigham City): $2.29

Vermont

#1. Shell (129 Main St, Ludlow): $2.59

#1. Mobil (195 Main St, Ludlow): $2.59

#3. CITGO (510 South St, Bennington): $2.63

Virginia

#1. Costco (251 Front Royal Pike, Winchester): $2.31

#2. Rutter's (1510 Coverstone Dr, Winchester): $2.34

#2. Mobil (1026 Millwood Pike, Winchester): $2.34

Washington

#1. Costco (301 5th St, Clarkston): $2.75

#2. Conoco (810 W 1st Ave, Toppenish): $2.78

#3. 76 (61 W Wapato Rd, Wapato): $2.85

West Virginia

#1. Sam's Club (1100 Grand Central Ave, Vienna): $2.23

#2. Sheetz (39 Berlin Rd, Weston): $2.25

#2. Exxon (595 US-33 E, Weston): $2.25

Wisconsin

#1. Costco (W162N9235 Pershing Ave, Menomonee Falls): $2.18

#1. Costco (443 Pewaukee Rd, Pewaukee): $2.18

#1. Meijer (N51 W24847 Lisbon Rd, Pewaukee): $2.18

Wyoming

#1. Love's Travel Stop (8901 WY-374, Green River): $2.08

#1. Maverik (59 Uinta Drive, Green River): $2.08

#3. Phin Deli (2 Sammons Ln, Buford): $2.09

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.