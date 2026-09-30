The top 5 midsize SUVs tested and ranked by Edmunds

Small SUVs like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 are very popular, but what if you’re looking for something roomier? You could consider a midsize three-row SUV, but those models are a lot more expensive and perhaps too big. That’s where a two-row midsize SUV makes a lot of sense.

Edmunds has extensively tested them all, and based on its expert ratings, these are the five best midsize two-row SUVs. Each has its own strengths, but fundamentally, they all offer a pleasing mix of space, utility and value. All of the following prices include destination fees

Subaru Outback

Redesigned for the 2026 model year, the latest Outback has a boxier look that enhances the utility for which Subarus are well known. Not only that, but the Outback is the only vehicle on this list with a starting price under $40,000. The standard engine isn’t very powerful, but the available turbocharged engine solves that. While Subaru doesn’t offer a more fuel-efficient hybrid version, your potential savings on the purchase price can pay for a lot of gas. The Outback is plenty capable in moderately challenging off-road situations and offers a roomy, comfortable interior with the latest technology. Safety is impressive, too, with a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

2026 Outback starting price: $36,445

Honda Passport

Honda redesigned the Passport for 2026, giving the SUV a more rugged look and improved technology while retaining the model’s substantial passenger room and cargo space. Based on the three-row Honda Pilot, the Passport is one of the most spacious midsize two-row SUVs on the market today. It comes only with a V6 engine and all-wheel drive as standard, and fuel economy is lackluster as a result. Still, the Passport’s outright utility is undeniably appealing, and with its attractive styling, 5,000-pound standard towing capacity, and an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating, you might find it irresistible.

2026 Passport starting price: $46,445

Mazda CX-70

This is the sporty midsize SUV, engineered more for on-road driving satisfaction than off-road capability. It comes standard with a powerful turbocharged six-cylinder engine and is stable and precise in corners. The CX-70 also looks and feels more like an entry-luxury vehicle than a mainstream model, thanks to its upscale cabin design, and earns a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the IIHS. Mazda even offers an available plug-in hybrid powertrain that can help you save on gas. There are a couple of things to consider, however. The ride and seats are firm, so if you prefer something cushy for your tushy, this might not be the right choice. In-cabin storage space is on the stingy side, too, and using the infotainment system can be cumbersome and distracting.

2026 CX-70 starting price: $44,395; hybrid version: $46,095

Toyota Crown Signia

Shoppers prioritizing fuel economy over everything else should get a Toyota Crown Signia. It comes only with a hybrid powertrain that offers an EPA-estimated 38 mpg in combined city and highway driving. This Toyota also trades the rugged, go-anywhere design aesthetic for a more sophisticated wagon-influenced appearance and upscale interior. The front seats are quite comfortable, and while the back seat isn’t as roomy as what you might find in rivals, it’s still accommodating. What’s the downside? Well, cargo space is stingy, and there’s more road noise and engine noise than there should be. But if you like the Toyota brand and want something classier than a RAV4, the Crown Signia is compelling.

2026 Crown Signia starting price: $46,285

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep recently made several changes to the Grand Cherokee, introducing a powerful new turbocharged four-cylinder engine as standard equipment while dropping the former V6 and plug-in hybrid powertrains. With the new engine, the Grand Cherokee offers up to 6,200 pounds of towing capacity, which is the most in the midsize SUV class. Jeep also offers a range of trims, allowing you to choose from a base model, an off-road-focused one, or a loaded model with up to three dashboard screens and an available hands-free driving assist system. However, the Grand Cherokee isn’t as comfortable as you might expect for the price, and Edmunds has encountered glitchy tech in its testing.

2026 Grand Cherokee starting price: $40,915

Edmunds says

When it comes to midsize two-row SUVs, the best choices in the segment cover all of the bases. Whether you plan to go off-road or stick to the beaten path, prefer a hybrid for improved efficiency or plenty of power and towing capacity, or value safety above all else, one of these top-rated picks delivers.

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This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Christian Wardlaw is a contributor at Edmunds.

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