Boston 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Boston, Massachusetts using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 59 °F on Tuesday, while the low is 33 °F on Monday. There is expected to be 1 sunny day, snow on 1 day, and 1 day of rain this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 10
- High of 53 °F, low of 33 °F (44% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:04 AM, sunset at 6:44 PM
Rachasie // Shutterstock
Tuesday, March 11
- High of 59 °F, low of 38 °F (49% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:02 AM, sunset at 6:45 PM
Leonid Ikan // Shutterstock
Wednesday, March 12
- High of 48 °F, low of 36 °F (24% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 7:01 AM, sunset at 6:46 PM
Zyabich // Shutterstock
Thursday, March 13
- High of 38 °F, low of 34 °F (78% humidity)
- Overcast with a 28% chance of snow (0 mm of snow)
- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:59 AM, sunset at 6:48 PM
Robert Schlie // Shutterstock
Friday, March 14
- High of 43 °F, low of 37 °F (78% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:57 AM, sunset at 6:49 PM
- Full moon
Hellame // Shutterstock
Saturday, March 15
- High of 53 °F, low of 41 °F (82% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:55 AM, sunset at 6:50 PM
Andrew Lever // Shutterstock
Sunday, March 16
- High of 58 °F, low of 50 °F (97% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)
- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:54 AM, sunset at 6:51 PM