Boston 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Boston, Massachusetts using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 59 °F on Tuesday, while the low is 33 °F on Monday. There is expected to be 1 sunny day, snow on 1 day, and 1 day of rain this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Monday, March 10

- High of 53 °F, low of 33 °F (44% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:04 AM, sunset at 6:44 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rachasie // Shutterstock

Tuesday, March 11

- High of 59 °F, low of 38 °F (49% humidity)

- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:02 AM, sunset at 6:45 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Leonid Ikan // Shutterstock

Wednesday, March 12

- High of 48 °F, low of 36 °F (24% humidity)

- Partly sunny with a 0% chance of rain

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 7:01 AM, sunset at 6:46 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Zyabich // Shutterstock

Thursday, March 13

- High of 38 °F, low of 34 °F (78% humidity)

- Overcast with a 28% chance of snow (0 mm of snow)

- Moderate risk of harm from sun exposure (4 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:59 AM, sunset at 6:48 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Robert Schlie // Shutterstock

Friday, March 14

- High of 43 °F, low of 37 °F (78% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Light breeze (7 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:57 AM, sunset at 6:49 PM

- Full moon

(Stacker/Stacker)

Hellame // Shutterstock

Saturday, March 15

- High of 53 °F, low of 41 °F (82% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Gentle breeze (8 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:55 AM, sunset at 6:50 PM

(Stacker/Stacker)

Andrew Lever // Shutterstock

Sunday, March 16

- High of 58 °F, low of 50 °F (97% humidity)

- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)

- Fresh breeze (21 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 6:54 AM, sunset at 6:51 PM