Michelin's Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants that serve exceptional food at a good value—places where you can enjoy a memorable meal without the splurge of a fine-dining price tag. Stacker compiled a list of Bib Gourmand restaurants in Boston using the Michelin Guide, offering a taste of quality and creativity across the city's dining scene. Keep reading to see which spots made the list in 2025.

Fox & The Knife

- Cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$

- Address: 28 W. Broadway, Boston, MA, 02127, USA

Bar Volpe

- Cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$

- Address: 170 W. Broadway, Boston, MA, 02127, USA

