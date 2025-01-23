Best used SUVs at every size

To avoid any confusion, this definition of "best" is based on Edmunds Expert Ratings of three-year-old vehicles. They were tested when they were new, but much of the same impressions should still apply. This crop is a few years old now, which means you're likely to see a lot of lease returns. Many examples will qualify for automakers' certified pre-owned programs, and the factory warranty will still cover some. This report also looked at Edmunds' industry-leading consumer ratings to ensure only vehicles that are also recommended by their owners are listed here. Note that this is different from "most reliable," which refers to how likely a vehicle is to need repairs.

Best Used Small SUVs

If you've spent the last few years in a compact car and you're feeling the need for an upgrade, a small SUV might be perfect for you. They offer increased cargo and passenger space without a big trade-off in fuel economy, and the prices are reasonable when you consider their capability. They're great for folks looking to downsize from larger vehicles too. Here are a few top picks.

1. Used Kia Sorento

The Kia Sorento was fully redesigned for 2021 and the South Korean SUV hardly resembles its predecessor. The Sorento is a three-row SUV packed with standard features, an easy-to-use infotainment system, and a sleek design both inside and out. It is a marked improvement over the previous-generation Sorento, with a great mix of high quality, practicality, and performance (as long as you get the available turbocharged engine).

Average 2022 transaction price: $28,255

Savings vs. new: $5,110

Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

Average consumer rating (2022): 3.5 (out of 5)

Used Kia Sorento years for this generation: 2021 Kia Sorento

Best Used Midsize SUVs

When small SUVs feel too small, a midsize SUV is just what the doctor ordered. This segment covers a wide range of vehicles, from relatively sporty rigs to lumbering family haulers that compete with minivans. Some midsize SUVs are simply larger than their compact brethren, offering more space in a similar five-passenger configuration, while others provide massive three-row cabins with seven- or eight-passenger seating. They may sacrifice a bit of fuel economy, but midsizers boast extra power, space, and even luxury. Here are some favorites.

1. Used Kia Telluride

The Kia Telluride, following its 2020 introduction, is a favorite thanks to its combination of practicality, style, and value. It's a three-row SUV that can comfortably seat seven passengers (eight if you get a second-row bench seat instead of captain's chairs) and carry their gear. Seat comfort and ride quality are impressive, making the Telluride an excellent road trip vehicle. Folding down the third row gives you access to an enormous storage space, and the SUV can tow up to 5,000 pounds when properly equipped. Storage for small items isn't quite as good as it is in competitors, and the fuel economy (EPA-estimated 21-23 mpg combined) is also a bit below average.

Average 2022 transaction price: $34,043

Savings vs. new: $3,512

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)

Average consumer rating (2022): 4.1 (out of 5)

Used Kia Telluride years for this generation: 2021 Kia Telluride, 2020 Kia Telluride

Best Used Luxury SUVs

Looking for a more refined SUV experience? These SUVs offer all the practicality you need with a healthy heaping of luxury on top. You can get a luxury SUV in a variety of sizes and flavors, from the pint-size BMW X1 all the way up to the Lincoln Navigator. These vehicles also cover a wide range of tastes, from the sophisticated styling of the Mercedes-Benz GLS to the over-the-top exuberance of the Cadillac Escalade.

Best Used Small Luxury SUVs

1. Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

The Mercedes-Benz GLC is a small SUV with five seats in a roomy cabin, and it's packed to the gills with great tech features and driver aids. The build quality is excellent, the engine is lively, and it's impressively comfortable. A plug-in hybrid, which offered modest fuel savings, was discontinued for the 2021 model year. A rear-wheel-drive GLC will net an EPA-estimated 24 mpg in combined driving, which is OK for a vehicle of its size. But keep in mind Mercedes-Benz asks you to put premium fuel in the tank.

Average 2022 transaction price: $34,043

Savings vs. new: $16,357

Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

Average consumer rating (2022): 4.5 (out of 5)

Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class years for this generation: 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

Best Used Midsize Luxury SUVs

1. Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is the German automaker's midsize SUV. It was fully redesigned in 2020 and, new for the 2021 model year, added a pair of performance-focused variants, the AMG GLE 53 and 63 S. But even the base engine, a four-cylinder, is plenty powerful. The GLE is also available with a third row, but adult passengers might find it cramped. Otherwise, the GLE is comfortable and offers a quiet ride. Some aren't big fans of the optional air suspension, which can be a bit floaty at highway speeds. The interior is excellent, thanks to the use of high-quality materials and impressive technology. The infotainment system, which Mercedes calls MBUX, sets the standard for touchscreen functionality.

Average 2022 transaction price: $48,435

Savings vs. new: $14,565

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)

Average consumer rating (2022): 4.1 (out of 5)

Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class years for this generation: 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Best Used Large Luxury SUVs

1. Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is the largest SUV the German automaker produces, offering three adult-friendly rows and all the comfort and refinement you'd expect from a Mercedes-Benz. The GLS was redesigned in 2020 and its flexible cargo capacity, easy-to-use tech, and impressive handling made it a standout SUV. The sporty AMG variant arrived for 2021, adding a twin-turbo V8 that produces 603 horsepower. Rest assured that the base trim GLS' turbocharged inline-six with its 362 horsepower feels sufficiently powerful, and the SUV's suspension helps the GLS drive like a much smaller vehicle on winding roads.

Average 2022 transaction price: $61,506

Savings vs. new: $28,844

Edmunds Rating: 8.6 (out of 10)

Average consumer rating (2022): 3.9 (out of 5)

Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class years for this generation: 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Best Used Hybrid SUVs

SUVs probably aren't what you think of when you think "great gas mileage." But these hybrids deliver the practicality you want with a lot less pain at the pump, and you won't need to worry about charging the battery.

1. Used Honda CR-V Hybrid

The Honda CR-V Hybrid offers a tantalizing premise: all the practicality, capability, and reliability of the Honda CR-V but with much better gas mileage. But while the EPA estimates the CR-V Hybrid gets a combined 38 mpg, that couldn't be replicated in real-world testing. It's a bit more efficient than the regular CR-V, but keep in mind you'll likely spend more to get it and you'll lose a little bit of cargo space because of the battery.

Average 2022 transaction price: $30,258

Savings vs. new: $5,742

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

Average consumer rating (2022): 4.2 (out of 5)

Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class years for this generation: 2021 Honda CR-V Hybrid, Honda CR-V Hybrid

