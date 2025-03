Cities may have the nightlife, but the convenience and affordability of the suburbs are becoming hot as the millennial generation moves into its homebuying phase. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic shook up workplace norms and superheated the housing market, folks have been flocking away from major urban centers.

In Colorado, for instance, lesser-known suburbs outside of Denver such as Boulder have become magnets for young parents, ranking among the biggest destinations for out-of-state millennials who chose to move in 2023. And companies are taking note of the trend as well: Many are establishing satellite offices and new headquarters in less urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of the best suburbs to live in Massachusetts using data from Niche's 2024 Best Places to Live. Niche ranks places to live based on an array of factors, including the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing costs, and quality of schools.

#30. Weston, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 771

- Population: 11,759

- Median household income: $250,001

- Median home value: $1,434,000 (87% own)

- Median rent: $2,072 (13% rent)

- Top public schools: Weston High School (grade A+), Newton North High School (grade A+), Wayland High School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Commonwealth School (grade A+), Noble and Greenough School (grade A+), St. Mark's School (grade A+)

#29. Medway, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 748

- Population: 13,164

- Median household income: $165,614

- Median home value: $546,700 (87% own)

- Median rent: $1,531 (13% rent)

- Top public schools: Advanced Math & Science Academy Charter School (grade A), Burke-Memorial Elementary (grade A), Benjamin Franklin Classical Charter Public School (grade A)

- Top private schools: St. Mark's School (grade A+), Montrose School (grade A+), Bishop Feehan High School (grade A minus)

#28. Needham, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 745

- Population: 31,957

- Median household income: $206,261

- Median home value: $1,076,900 (86% own)

- Median rent: $2,133 (14% rent)

- Top public schools: Needham High School (grade A+), Pollard Middle School (grade A+), Charles E. Brown Middle School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Commonwealth School (grade A+), Noble and Greenough School (grade A+), Boston University Academy (grade A+)

#27. Groton, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 720

- Population: 11,254

- Median household income: $186,333

- Median home value: $628,500 (88% own)

- Median rent: $1,185 (12% rent)

- Top public schools: Luther Conant School (grade A), Swallow Union Elementary School (grade A), Paul P. Gates Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Groton School (grade A+), Lawrence Academy (grade A+), Academy of Notre Dame - Upper School (grade A+)

#26. Somerville, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 711

- Population: 80,464

- Median household income: $120,778

- Median home value: $860,500 (34% own)

- Median rent: $2,357 (66% rent)

- Top public schools: Cambridge Rindge & Latin School (grade A+), Gibbs School (grade A+), Arlington High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Commonwealth School (grade A+), Boston University Academy (grade A+), Concord Academy (grade A+)

#25. Andover, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 703

- Population: 36,389

- Median household income: $162,694

- Median home value: $756,600 (81% own)

- Median rent: $2,037 (19% rent)

- Top public schools: High Plain Elementary School (grade A), Wood Hill Middle School (grade A), The Birches Academy of Academics & Art (grade A)

- Top private schools: Phillips Academy Andover (grade A+), Brooks School (grade A+), St. John's Prep (grade A+)

#24. Natick, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 702

- Population: 36,589

- Median household income: $133,605

- Median home value: $710,100 (68% own)

- Median rent: $1,973 (32% rent)

- Top public schools: Advanced Math & Science Academy Charter School (grade A), Natick High School (grade A), Brown Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Noble and Greenough School (grade A+), St. Mark's School (grade A+), Boston University Academy (grade A+)

#23. Pelham, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 683

- Population: 1,315

- Median household income: $104,667

- Median home value: $383,200 (72% own)

- Median rent: $1,142 (28% rent)

- Top public schools: Amherst Regional High School (grade A+), Amherst Regional Middle School (grade A), Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School (grade A minus)

- Top private schools: The MacDuffie School (grade A+), The Hartsbrook School (grade A), Eagle Hill School (grade A minus)

#22. Boxborough, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 654

- Population: 5,462

- Median household income: $151,207

- Median home value: $653,300 (74% own)

- Median rent: $1,726 (26% rent)

- Top public schools: Acton-Boxborough Regional High School (grade A+), Advanced Math & Science Academy Charter School (grade A), Luther Conant School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Groton School (grade A+), St. Mark's School (grade A+), Middlesex School (grade A+)

#21. Milton, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 600

- Population: 28,450

- Median household income: $170,531

- Median home value: $838,100 (84% own)

- Median rent: $1,454 (16% rent)

- Top public schools: Glover Elementary School (grade A), Milton High School (grade A), Cunningham School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Commonwealth School (grade A+), Noble and Greenough School (grade A+), Milton Academy (grade A+)

#20. Sherborn, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 587

- Population: 4,404

- Median household income: $242,688

- Median home value: $898,900 (92% own)

- Median rent: $2,234 (8% rent)

- Top public schools: Dover-Sherborn Regional High School (grade A+), Dover-Sherborn Regional Middle School (grade A+), Natick High School (grade A)

- Top private schools: St. Sebastian's School (grade A+), The Rivers School (grade A+), Dana Hall School (grade A+)

#19. Sudbury, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 566

- Population: 18,926

- Median household income: $234,427

- Median home value: $892,700 (92% own)

- Median rent: $2,013 (8% rent)

- Top public schools: Wayland High School (grade A+), Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School (grade A+), Wayland Middle School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. Mark's School (grade A+), Middlesex School (grade A+), Concord Academy (grade A+)

#18. Medfield, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 508

- Population: 12,844

- Median household income: $215,099

- Median home value: $836,400 (87% own)

- Median rent: $1,264 (13% rent)

- Top public schools: Medfield Senior High School (grade A), Dale Street School (grade A), Thomas Blake Middle School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Noble and Greenough School (grade A+), St. Sebastian's School (grade A+), The Rivers School (grade A+)

#17. Cochituate, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 489

- Population: 6,937

- Median household income: $181,494

- Median home value: $808,600 (91% own)

- Median rent: $1,739 (9% rent)

- Top public schools: Wayland High School (grade A+), Wayland Middle School (grade A+), Loker Elementary School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Commonwealth School (grade A+), Noble and Greenough School (grade A+), St. Mark's School (grade A+)

#16. Winchester, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 407

- Population: 22,809

- Median household income: $208,531

- Median home value: $1,149,600 (83% own)

- Median rent: $2,192 (17% rent)

- Top public schools: Winchester High School (grade A+), Vinson-Owen Elementary School (grade A+), Gibbs School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Phillips Academy Andover (grade A+), Commonwealth School (grade A+), Boston University Academy (grade A+)

#15. Acton, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 406

- Population: 23,864

- Median household income: $150,482

- Median home value: $696,500 (74% own)

- Median rent: $1,781 (26% rent)

- Top public schools: Acton-Boxborough Regional High School (grade A+), Advanced Math & Science Academy Charter School (grade A), Luther Conant School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Middlesex School (grade A+), Concord Academy (grade A+), Belmont Hill School (grade A+)

#14. Cordaville, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 402

- Population: 2,884

- Median household income: $190,170

- Median home value: $711,800 (97% own)

- Median rent: $815 (3% rent)

- Top public schools: Algonquin Regional High School (grade A+), Albert S. Woodward Memorial School (grade A+), Advanced Math & Science Academy Charter School (grade A)

- Top private schools: St. Mark's School (grade A+), The Rivers School (grade A+), Walnut Hill School for the Arts (grade A+)

#13. Carlisle, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 396

- Population: 5,209

- Median household income: $247,656

- Median home value: $940,300 (94% own)

- Median rent: $1,296 (6% rent)

- Top public schools: Concord Carlisle High School (grade A+), Carlisle School (grade A+), Luther Conant School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Middlesex School (grade A+), Concord Academy (grade A+), Lawrence Academy (grade A+)

#12. Southborough, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 394

- Population: 10,421

- Median household income: $186,432

- Median home value: $740,000 (89% own)

- Median rent: $2,044 (11% rent)

- Top public schools: MA Academy for Math & Science School (grade A+), Algonquin Regional High School (grade A+), Albert S. Woodward Memorial School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. Mark's School (grade A+), The Rivers School (grade A+), Bancroft School (grade A+)

#11. Westford, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 326

- Population: 24,524

- Median household income: $174,424

- Median home value: $672,200 (88% own)

- Median rent: $2,477 (12% rent)

- Top public schools: Academy for Science & Design High School (grade A+), Westford Academy (grade A+), Academy for Science & Design Middle School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Groton School (grade A+), Middlesex School (grade A+), Concord Academy (grade A+)

#10. Wellesley, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 292

- Population: 29,862

- Median household income: $250,001

- Median home value: $1,424,400 (84% own)

- Median rent: $2,637 (16% rent)

- Top public schools: Wellesley Senior High School (grade A+), John D. Hardy Elementary School (grade A+), Hunnewell Elementary School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Commonwealth School (grade A+), Noble and Greenough School (grade A+), St. Mark's School (grade A+)

#9. Arlington, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 265

- Population: 45,906

- Median household income: $136,312

- Median home value: $839,200 (61% own)

- Median rent: $1,902 (39% rent)

- Top public schools: Cambridge Rindge & Latin School (grade A+), Gibbs School (grade A+), Luther Conant School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Commonwealth School (grade A+), Noble and Greenough School (grade A+), Middlesex School (grade A+)

#8. Hopkinton, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 252

- Population: 18,748

- Median household income: $191,439

- Median home value: $704,600 (87% own)

- Median rent: $2,283 (13% rent)

- Top public schools: Hopkinton High School (grade A+), Hopkinton Middle School (grade A+), Elmwood School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: St. Mark's School (grade A+), Worcester Academy (grade A+), Saint John's High School (grade A+)

#7. Sharon, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 220

- Population: 18,473

- Median household income: $181,545

- Median home value: $665,000 (89% own)

- Median rent: $1,991 (11% rent)

- Top public schools: Sharon High School (grade A+), Sharon Middle School (grade A+), Heights Elementary School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Noble and Greenough School (grade A+), Milton Academy (grade A+), St. Sebastian's School (grade A+)

#6. Wayland, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 218

- Population: 13,821

- Median household income: $208,750

- Median home value: $862,700 (92% own)

- Median rent: $1,469 (8% rent)

- Top public schools: Wayland High School (grade A+), Wayland Middle School (grade A+), Loker Elementary School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Noble and Greenough School (grade A+), St. Mark's School (grade A+), Middlesex School (grade A+)

#5. Belmont, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 187

- Population: 26,997

- Median household income: $164,918

- Median home value: $1,060,600 (63% own)

- Median rent: $2,339 (37% rent)

- Top public schools: Belmont High School (grade A+), Cambridge Rindge & Latin School (grade A+), Daniel Butler School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Commonwealth School (grade A+), Noble and Greenough School (grade A+), Middlesex School (grade A+)

#4. Lexington, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 176

- Population: 34,221

- Median household income: $206,323

- Median home value: $1,085,000 (83% own)

- Median rent: $2,818 (17% rent)

- Top public schools: Lexington High School (grade A+), Bowman Elementary School (grade A+), Maria Hastings Elementary School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Noble and Greenough School (grade A+), Middlesex School (grade A+), Boston University Academy (grade A+)

#3. Newton, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 141

- Population: 88,453

- Median household income: $176,373

- Median home value: $1,136,200 (70% own)

- Median rent: $2,252 (30% rent)

- Top public schools: Newton North High School (grade A+), Newton South High School (grade A+), Ward Elementary School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Commonwealth School (grade A+), Noble and Greenough School (grade A+), St. Mark's School (grade A+)

#2. Cambridge, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 39

- Population: 117,962

- Median household income: $121,539

- Median home value: $997,600 (34% own)

- Median rent: $2,628 (66% rent)

- Top public schools: Cambridge Rindge & Latin School (grade A+), Gibbs School (grade A+), John M. Tobin Montessori School (grade A)

- Top private schools: Commonwealth School (grade A+), Boston University Academy (grade A+), Concord Academy (grade A+)

#1. Brookline, Massachusetts

- Overall Rank: 4

- Population: 62,698

- Median household income: $130,600

- Median home value: $1,181,200 (46% own)

- Median rent: $2,702 (54% rent)

- Top public schools: Brookline High School (grade A+), Heath School (grade A+), Lawrence School (grade A+)

- Top private schools: Commonwealth School (grade A+), Noble and Greenough School (grade A+), Boston University Academy (grade A+)

This story features data reporting and writing by Elena Cox and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 40 states.