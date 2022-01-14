While it may not always feel like it, America is, at its core, "a nation of small towns." According to data from the U.S Census Bureau, over 200 million Americans live in incorporated places instead of cities. Of those incorporated places, 76% have fewer than 5,000 people, and 42% have fewer than 500.

Major cities like New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Houston tend to get all the attention, and you can find plenty of lists of the best places in the country to live that focus on those population-dense destinations. In our opinion, however, small towns are rarely given their due.

There are endless reasons someone might choose to settle down in a small town over a larger city, including friendlier neighbors, safer streets, better schools, and a more laid-back pace of life. If you're a city dweller looking for these qualities, it might be time to consider a move. But with a seemingly endless number of options, where can you even begin?

To help narrow things down, Stacker compiled a list of the best small towns to live in across America. To do so, we referenced Niche's 2025 Best Places to Live study, which ranked American towns by overall quality of life. The variables used by Niche include cost of living, health and fitness, and weather. Any town with more than 40,000 people was excluded.

The top places on this list range from long-established villages in the suburbs of New York City to planned communities in Virginia and Texas. They feature buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, major university outposts, and a wide array of community traditions—apple festivals, communal gardens, ice cream socials, and harvest markets—that reflect their roots as farming towns.

Some communities are near major cities, giving residents easy access to the amenities and cultural institutions they provide. Others are entirely rural, offering the opportunity to spread out and experience nature.

Whatever characteristics define your ideal place to live, there's sure to be a small town that checks almost all of your boxes. Read on to find yours.

American flag on the porch of a suburban house. (Stacker/Stacker)

Erickson Stock // Shutterstock

#50. Syosset, New York

- Population: 18,274

A suburb of New York City on Long Island, five-square-mile Syosset is prized for its schools. The community is diverse, with a 32% Asian population, and close-knit, with a Facebook parents group and a local newspaper. Formerly farmland known for its buckwheat, Syosset features mostly single-family residences, but it also has a gated condominium complex and some apartments.

Aerial upscale suburban single family homes. (Stacker/Stacker)

Trong Nguyen // Shutterstock

#49. Southlake, Texas

- Population: 31,044

The Southlake, Texas, area was settled by pioneers in the 1840s, but it wasn't until the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport was built a century later that it became the "boom burb" it is today. Now a luxury community, Southlake has plenty of high-end shopping and dining options, some of the best public schools in the region, and a handful of community spaces and clubs, like the Marq, the Vaquero Club, and Bicentennial Park, for residents to gather and enjoy.

People biking and rollerblading on path. (Stacker/Stacker)

l i g h t p o e t // Shutterstock

#48. Brambleton, Virginia

- Population: 23,999

Brambleton is a master planned community in Loudoun County, Virginia. It's a very new place to live—but while the area's first residents moved in in 2002, by 2010, it had been ranked the 8th top-selling community in the country. Modern homes connected by walking paths surround the town center, which has shopping and dining options, several schools, a library, and a community pool, among other amenities.

Historic clock in Long Grove. (Stacker/Stacker)

Nejdet Duzen // Shutterstock

#47. Long Grove, Illinois

- Population: 8,266

Long Grove was Illinois' first historic district, and it has worked to embrace and protect that history, including its iconic one-lane covered bridge. Its German heritage is evident in some of the annual festivals it is known for, among them an Apple Fest, a Strawberry Fest, a Chocolate Fest, and a Craft Beer Festival. The village is northwest of Chicago, and its schools are highly rated.

Suburban lakeside houses in upscale neighborhood in Tarrant County. (Stacker/Stacker)

Trong Nguyen // Shutterstock

#46. Colleyville, Texas

- Population: 25,906

Colleyville takes its name from Dr. Lilburn Howard Colley, a respected physician who lived and worked in the area for more than 40 years around the turn of the 20th century. Modern-day Colleyville is beloved by residents for its small-town feel and easy access to big-city amenities (it's a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb). With several highly-rated schools and an assortment of public parks and trail systems, Colleyville has plenty to offer families looking to live near a major metropolis.

View facing east from Short Pump. (Stacker/Stacker)

Brandon Avram // Shutterstock

#45. Short Pump, Virginia

- Population: 28,177

Short Pump is a suburb of Richmond that got its name from a pump at a tavern dating from the early 1800s along what was then the main road between Richmond and Charlottesville. It's in Henrico County and boasts Short Pump Park, which has a dog park, athletic fields, picnic spots, and a restored 1902 two-room schoolhouse.

Fountain at the front of the Meadows Museum in SMU. (Stacker/Stacker)

Victoria Ditkovsky // Shutterstock

#44. University Park, Texas

- Population: 25,104

Just five miles from downtown Dallas, University Park is home to Southern Methodist University and the George W. Bush Presidential Center. The city began as a place for the university's staff to live, but has since developed into a 7,000-home community whose residents often commute to nearby Dallas for work. Still, it remains a highly educated place to live, with around 87% of residents over 25 holding college degrees.

Fountain in park and buildings in Clayton. (Stacker/Stacker)

Tales.org // Shutterstock

#43. Clayton, Missouri

- Population: 17,282

Part of the St. Louis metro area, Clayton was created after St. Louis split off from St. Louis County. The property was donated by two farmers from Virginia, one of whom was named Ralph Clayton. Its new community became the home of a new courthouse and the new county seat. Clayton's central business district is now built up, but over 80% of the community remains residential or parkland.

View of geese on Coopers Pond in autumn. (Stacker/Stacker)

Marge Sudol // Shutterstock

#42. Haworth, New Jersey

- Population: 3,321

The New York Times has called Haworth, New Jersey, a "true hometown." The city, which is close enough to NYC to be considered a suburb, has no apartment buildings, chain stores, or major industries. Instead, its quaint streets are lined with single-family homes, a handful of churches, two country clubs, a school, and a duck pond, all of which surround a single-block business district.

Residential homes in late afternoon. (Stacker/Stacker)

Nicole Glass Photography // Shutterstock

#41. South Kensington, Maryland

- Population: 8,057

South Kensington is a suburb of Washington D.C. Some sites nearby to visit include Kensington Cabin Local Park, a four-acre park with tennis courts, softball fields, and basketball courts, and Rock Creek Regional Park, which offers archery and places to picnic.

Aerial autumn sunset near Oradell Reservoir. (Stacker/Stacker)

FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock

#40. Harrington Park, New Jersey

- Population: 4,883

"One of the most serene and beautiful communities in North Bergen County," Harrington Park started as a farming and industrial settlement in the late 18th century. Today, the mostly residential area has one of the highest recreational acreages per capita in all of New Jersey, thanks to its numerous parks. Residents in Harrington Park place a major emphasis on volunteering, as evidenced by the fact that its fire department, ambulance service, and local library are largely run by volunteers and funded by donations.

Autumn trees and lake in residential area. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jane Karren Baker // Shutterstock

#39. Madison, Mississippi

- Population: 27,775

A former farming community named for President James Madison, the city offers such community mainstays as movies on Main Street, a botanic garden, an arts center, and the Simmons Arboretum. A summer farmers' market showcases local fruits and vegetables, baked goods, and more. The original community of Madison Station, which developed along a railroad track 10 miles from Jackson, the state capital, was destroyed during the Civil War.

Row of homes with blue sky. (Stacker/Stacker)

Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock

#38. Lincolnshire, Illinois

- Population: 7,937

Following the advent of the automobile in the early 1900s, the area that is now Lincolnshire became a popular recreational destination, with an amusement park, dance hall, race track, and more. It wasn't until 1955 that the first subdivision popped up, marking the beginning of Lincolnshire as a residential community. Today, winding tree-lined streets are dotted with luxury single-family homes and modern condominium developments, and residents can head just 34 miles up the road to enjoy all the cultural activities Chicago has to offer.

Park scene with bike in summer. (Stacker/Stacker)

T.Dallas // Shutterstock

#37. Kildeer, Illinois

- Population: 4,189

Chicago suburb Kildeer, Illinois, was built on a section of heavily forested, rolling hills just north of the city. Despite its development—there are currently 15 distinct neighborhoods in Kildeer—the area has managed to maintain much of that open, wooded feel that made it such a reprieve from the hustle and bustle of urban life. Top-rated schools, an 18-hole golf course, several public parks and nature preserves, and a thriving town center make this an excellent destination for families.

House entrance with porch and American flag. (Stacker/Stacker)

Artazum // Shutterstock

#36. Olivette, Missouri

- Population: 8,539

Its slogan is "in the center of it all," and with good reason—for wagon trains heading west in the 1800s, Olivette was the halfway point between the Mississippi River's Port of St. Louis and the Missouri River's Howell's Landing. Olivette was created in 1930 by combining four communities. Today, it offers 100 acres of parkland and open green spaces, with plenty of trails for those interested in outdoor recreation. Its elevation of 700 feet also makes it one of the highest communities in St. Louis County.

Great Falls Park along the Potomac River. (Stacker/Stacker)

Zack Frank // Shutterstock

#35. Cascades, Virginia

- Population: 12,489

Cascades is a planned community of about 2,500 acres and 6,500 homes along the Potomac River in Northern Virginia. There is no shortage of recreational opportunities, with the town boasting 15 tennis courts, eight pickleball courts, five swimming pools, five community centers, a bocce court, and a soccer field. A boat launch onto the Potomac River is available at nearby Algonkian Regional Park. Throughout the year, there are yard sales, movie nights, a fall festival, and holiday events.

Aerial view of urban houses and streets in Loudoun County. (Stacker/Stacker)

Kosoff // Shutterstock

#34. Loudoun Valley Estates, Virginia

- Population: 10,323

When The Washington Post asked Loudoun Valley Estates residents why they'd decided to move to the Virginia town, answers were largely all the same: affordability, home quality, and prime location. Not far from Washington D.C., the area has an array of townhome-style rentals and privately-owned single-family homes, all of which are surrounded by a significant amount of shared green space. Several community amenities (like public pools and tennis courts), proximity to Brambleton Town Center and the Brambleton Golf Course, and easy public transit access to the nation's capital are also touted as some of Loudoun Valley Estates' best perks.

The gardens and fountain at the entrance to Highland Park. (Stacker/Stacker)

woodsnorthphoto // Shutterstock

#33. Aspinwall, Pennsylvania

- Population: 2,866

Aspinwall, a suburb of Pittsburgh, is a borough on the Allegheny River. It was formed as a home for mostly upper-middle-class families from Pittsburgh when, in 1890, the superintendent of the Allegheny County Workhouse bought 155 acres from Annie Aspinwall. It offers restaurants, shops, and the Allegheny RiverTrail Park, with a walking trail, a playground, indigenous gardens, a dock, and performances by the Riverfront Theater Company. The Sauer Buildings Historic District preserves a handful of buildings by German architect Frederick Sauer, featuring turrets and stone walls.

Suburban Tampa residential neighborhood with single family homes. (Stacker/Stacker)

Gianfranco Vivi // Shutterstock

#32. Westchase, Florida

- Population: 24,818

Spread out over 2,000 acres and 33 independent neighborhoods, Westchase, Florida, is a master planned suburb of Tampa. While the area feels distinctly residential (there isn't much here in the way of major industry), there is still plenty to do. The Westchase Golf Club, an 18-hole, public course, is a major draw, as are the two swim and tennis centers.

Princeton Junction NJ Transit station sign. (Stacker/Stacker)

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#31. Princeton Junction, New Jersey

- Population: 1,842

Princeton Junction grew up around what is now the Northeast Corridor Rail Line. It originally consisted of farms, a general store, and a hotel. A one-room parsonage school was built in the mid-to-late 1800s. Part of the Trenton metro area, it is now served by the West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District.

Aerial photo of the area surrounding Ardsley. (Stacker/Stacker)

TW Farlow Media // Shutterstock

#30. Ardsley, New York

- Population: 5,005

Some 500 years ago, the main drive through Ardsley, New York, was a trail used by the Weckquaesgeek Tribe to travel from the Hudson River to the Long Island Sound. While this upstate village's days as a Native American settlement are long over, much of the activity in the area still centers around this thoroughfare. Despite its small size, Ardsley also boasts multiple parks.

Bergen County Historical Society at Historic New Bridge Landing. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ritu Manoj Jethani // Shutterstock

#29. River Edge, New Jersey

- Population: 12,024

"One of New Jersey's best-kept secrets," according to residents who spoke to The New York Times, River Edge is situated just 15 miles from midtown Manhattan. The tiny town has no downtown district of its own, requiring residents to drive elsewhere for shopping and cultural activities. Still, it makes up for that omission by being fully walkable and incredibly safe. Its proximity to the city, as well as its shared amenities like public parks and a swim club, keep residents from feeling disconnected despite its limited offerings.

Manhattan city landscape view from Kensington, NY. (Stacker/Stacker)

Felix Lipov // Shutterstock

#28. Kensington, New York

- Population: 1,462

One of the first planned communities to spring up on Long Island, Kensington has a prime location off of Manhasset Bay. The most defining feature of this typical Long Island community is the Kensington Giraffe, a large metal sculpture built by a local and installed on the village green in 1980.

Fall colored trees on a suburban neighborhood street. (Stacker/Stacker)

Phani Chaturvedula // Shutterstock

#27. Vernon Hills, Illinois

- Population: 26,772

The Vernon Hills area began as an agricultural community. It wasn't until the 1950s, when two developers purchased some land to build homes, apartment buildings, and a golf course, that it became the residential area it is today. Just 30 miles north of the heart of Chicago, the area is renowned for its shopping—residents can hit up Hawthorne Mall and Mellody Farm—and the White Deer Run Golf Club, an 18-hole, public course.

Midsummer agricultural field with red roof barn in Missouri. (Stacker/Stacker)

Paul Thomas Curry // Shutterstock

#26. Ballwin, Missouri

- Population: 30,835

Ballwin was founded by John Ball, whose father, James, was an Irish immigrant who was awarded land after fighting in the Revolutionary War. When Missouri moved its capital to Jefferson City in 1862, the mail route from St. Louis passed by property Ball laid claim to. The "win" in the name refers to his belief that the new community would "win out" over a neighboring town. Ballwin claims to have the best public nine-hole golf course in the St. Louis area, and also boasts a community center with a gymnasium, swimming pool, and fitness center. Residents can also enjoy an aquatic center and five parks.

Ridgewood Public Library along Maple Ave. (Stacker/Stacker)

John Arehart // Shutterstock

#25. Ridgewood, New Jersey

- Population: 26,076

Part of the New York City metro area, the village of Ridgewood is one of the wealthiest towns in the country. Its history dates back to 1698, with several buildings on the National Register of Historic Places. But Ridgewood isn't just about the past—in the present, it offers a walkable downtown with outdoor cafes, top-rated restaurants, and local shops. Ridgewood's school district is also the fourth best in the state, according to Niche.

Sunrise over Clear Lake and Galveston Bay. (Stacker/Stacker)

Airwave Dynamics // Shutterstock

#24. Taylor Lake Village, Texas

- Population: 3,678

Taylor Lake Village says it "strives to be the most desirable residential community on the lakes in the Houston/Galveston Bay area." With two stunning lakes and dense forested areas acting as a backdrop to the area's subdivisions, we'd say it certainly has a strong claim. A low crime rate, easy access to Houston, and excellent schools also add to the allure of this small town.

Aerial view of upscale residential area in autumn. (Stacker/Stacker)

Kosoff // Shutterstock

#23. Stone Ridge, Virginia

- Population: 16,340

Stone Ridge is in Loudoun County near Dulles International Airport. It's a planned community of condominiums, townhouses, and single-family houses. The community has a fitness center, pools, tot lots, tennis courts, a basketball court, and other outdoor amenities, including plenty of hiking trails. In addition to all those amenities, the schools are top-rated.

Wooden pedestrian bridge leading to wooded area. (Stacker/Stacker)

CeGe // Shutterstock

#22. Morrisville, North Carolina

- Population: 30,471

Morrisville is part of the Research Triangle, and its motto is, "Live connected. Live well." It is the oldest community in Wake County and is named for Jeremiah Morris, who donated land to the North Carolina Railroad, along which the town was built. On April 13, 1865, it was the site of one of the last battles of the Civil War. It has a community center, pools, and other recreational amenities, as well as great schools.

Scenic waterfalls along the Sulpher Springs Creek, (Stacker/Stacker)

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#21. Pepper Pike, Ohio

- Population: 6,807

Called the city that is "close to everything," Pepper Pike is just 12 miles from downtown Cleveland. Largely residential, Pepper Pike leaves much of the shopping, dining, and arts experiences to Cleveland proper. In return, it offers generously spaced neighborhoods, regular community events (like an annual ice cream social and a fall clambake), and plenty of open green spaces.

Sunken Gardens in Brackenridge Park. (Stacker/Stacker)

Victoria Ditkovsky // Shutterstock

#20. Alamo Heights, Texas

- Population: 7,443

Alamo Heights has always been a popular residential area due to its proximity to the headwaters of the San Antonio River. However, despite being nearly indistinguishable from San Antonio, the seventh-largest metropolitan area in the country, Alamo Heights is an independent city.

Aerial view of suburban neighborhood. (Stacker/Stacker)

Nicholas J Klein // Shutterstock

#19. Meadowbrook, Alabama

- Population: 8,939

Meadowbrook, Alabama, is a suburb of Birmingham. Described as ideal for families and commuters, the area has excellent public schools, a wide array of affordable housing options, from single-family homes to apartment complexes, and a short commute to the larger city. Residents also enjoy the nearby Oak Mountain State Park, which offers plenty of outdoor recreational activities like hiking, camping, and fishing.

Sailboats on the lake at Cherry Creek state park. (Stacker/Stacker)

Susan Hodgson // Shutterstock

#18. Holly Hills, Colorado

- Population: 2,652

Holly Hills is about halfway between downtown Denver and the nearby Denver Tech Center. Residents describe it as family-friendly. It's close to all of Metro Denver and has been named the best place to live in Colorado, thanks to its great public schools, nightlife, and outdoor activities.

Stepping Stones Lighthouse in the Long Island Sound near Great Neck Plaza, New York. (Stacker/Stacker)

Michelangelo DeSantis // Shutterstock

#17. Great Neck Plaza, New York

- Population: 7,503

The village of Great Neck Plaza, incorporated in 1930, is one of nine communities on the Great Neck Peninsula and had the early advantage of an express train to New York City. It is small, just a third of a square mile, but it has a busy downtown, with a train station and more than 260 shops, office buildings, and two four-star hotels. The village has both single-family homes and apartment buildings, and three parks.

Los Alamos residential panorama with the view of Los Alamos Canon. (Stacker/Stacker)

Faina Gurevich // Shutterstock

#16. Los Alamos, New Mexico

- Population: 13,471

Los Alamos is best known for the Los Alamos National Laboratory, where, during World War II, the first atomic bomb was developed. In 2025, the laboratory remains a top employer. A 45-minute drive from Santa Fe, it is also the gateway to three national parks: Bandelier National Monument, the Valles Caldera National Preserve, and the Manhattan Project National Historical Park. It was the home of the Pueblo people, ancestors of current Native Americans. In addition to all its rich history, Los Alamos also boasts great schools.

Aerial view of classic upper middle class neighborhood street with luxury single family homes. (Stacker/Stacker)

tokar // Shutterstock

#15. Fulton, Maryland

- Population: 5,946

Fulton, Maryland, is located in the second-wealthiest county in the country, a testament to the number of major employers like Apple and Johns Hopkins in the area. Located halfway between Baltimore and Washington D.C., Fulton is primarily a residential town, with many residents making the commute to the larger metropolises for work and play.

Historic buildings on Swathmore campus. (Stacker/Stacker)

Spiroview Inc // Shutterstock

#14. Swarthmore, Pennsylvania

- Population: 6,524

Swarthmore got its start as a college town in an area settled by Quakers to whom William Penn had granted the land. Swarthmore College was founded in 1864 when the Society of Friends decided to build a college for their children. Today, the borough is home to a top liberal arts college—U.S. News & World Report ranked it #3 in the country for 2025—and is part of an excellent school district. With neighboring communities, it offers more than 20 walking trails, some created by the Swarthmore Historical Society, the Swarthmore Horticultural Society, and the college's Scott Arboretum.

Drone sunrise in Princeton. (Stacker/Stacker)

FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock

#13. Princeton, New Jersey

- Population: 30,451

Another university town, Princeton, boasts the university of the same name and the world-renowned Institute for Advanced Study, where Albert Einstein was one of its first staff members. It has a range of housing, from large homes to more affordable units, and many recreational opportunities, including a pool complex, tennis courts, parks, playgrounds, and athletic fields. In 2013, the former Borough of Princeton and the Township of Princeton merged to become Princeton.

The New Jersey transit train arriving at a station. (Stacker/Stacker)

Krtz07 // Shutterstock

#12. Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey

- Population: 4,230

Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey, is the kind of small town where everyone knows everyone. As a result, residents' social lives largely center around community events, which are often organized by the Contemporary Club. Many of these events, like the Halloween parade and the Taste of Ho-Ho-Kus, take place in the town's quaint downtown district, which is packed with locally-owned shops and restaurants.

A waterfall near a stone arched bridge in Sharon Woods Park (Stacker/Stacker)

arthurgphotography // Shutterstock

#11. Blue Ash, Ohio

- Population: 13,374

Blue Ash's earliest settlers arrived in the last few years of the 18th century, setting up farms, building the Carpenter's Run Baptist Church, and opening three grade schools. Back then, there wasn't much nearby, but now residents are just 20 minutes from downtown Cincinnati. A great place to raise a family, Blue Ash has a relatively low cost of living, outstanding amenities like the 130-acre Summit Park, and one of the largest suburban office markets in the state.

Exterior of Memorial Building or Village Hall in Hinsdale. (Stacker/Stacker)

Joe Ferrer // Shutterstock

#10. Hinsdale, Illinois

- Population: 17,155

In the mid-1800s, Hinsdale became popular with the city's upper classes thanks to its convenient location—a little over 20 miles from Chicago—and pastoral landscapes. An article published in 1897 described it as one of the area's most desirable suburbs, and over 125 years later, that remains true. A very upscale neighborhood with tree-lined streets, grand homes, and excellent school and health care systems, living here isn't cheap, but many residents feel it's worth the price tag.

Aerial showing suburban St. Louis. (Stacker/Stacker)

Steve Jett // Shutterstock

#9. Brentwood, Missouri

- Population: 8,151

Brentwood is a suburb of St. Louis. It was on the Manchester Trail and originally called Maddenville after a businessman who owned a grocery store and barbershop. It was incorporated in 1919 and became Brentwood. Brentwood Days is the community's yearly festival of live music, food, carnival rides, and a parade, culminating in fireworks.

Downtown Potomac Maryland buildings and skyscrapers. (Stacker/Stacker)

ElleThacker // Shutterstock

#8. North Potomac, Maryland

- Population: 23,994

North Potomac is a suburb of Washington D.C., near Gaithersburg and the Potomac River, with good schools and safe streets. The North Potomac Citizens Association was established to speak for this small community of only about 6.5 square miles. The Nancy H. Dacek North Potomac Community Recreation Center is next to Big Pines Local Park, which features a basketball court, tennis courts, and a place to picnic.

Cyclists peddling through a grove of colorful trees on the Bloomingdale Trail. (Stacker/Stacker)

Dave Jonasen // Shutterstock

#7. Clarendon Hills, Illinois

- Population: 8,642

The village of Clarendon Hills calls itself "the volunteer community." It's a suburb of Chicago with excellent schools, a summer concert series, and Daisy Days, a weekend of carnival rides, face-painting, games, music, and more. The community grew up around the Chicago, Burlington & Quincy Railroad, and residents claim the noted landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted helped to design its curved streets.

Walking path and lake with fountain in Innsbrook. (Stacker/Stacker)

Leo Colbert // Shutterstock

#6. Innsbrook, Virginia

- Population: 8,559

Developed in 1979, Innsbrook mixes offices, apartments, and condominiums on 630 acres connected via hiking trails and other green spaces. Part of the Richmond area, it calls itself a mixed-use community for new urbanism, with 500 companies and 22,000 employees. Nearby are single-family homes, townhouses, and other styles of homes. Among some of its yearly events are the Innsbrook Classic Golf Tournament, the Innsbrook Taste of Virginia, and the midweek concert series, Innsbrook After Hours.

Entrance to the Sander Farm preserved natural area. (Stacker/Stacker)

T-I // Shutterstock

#5. Okemos, Michigan

- Population: 25,503

Okemos is a suburb of Lansing, Michigan's capital, and near Michigan State University. It was founded in 1839 and was a trading post with the Ojibwe Nation. First called Hamilton, it was later named for a chief, John Okemos, of the Saginaw Chippewa. It was originally a farming community.

Residential homes in Texas suburb. (Stacker/Stacker)

SoleilC // Shutterstock

#4. Cinco Ranch, Texas

- Population: 19,139

Cinco Ranch is a planned community in the greater Houston area with roots as a working ranch in the 1800s. Its transition began in 1984, and today, it has over 14,000 homes, as well as parks, trails, pools, tennis courts, a golf club, and other opportunities for outdoor activities. There's also a library, a women's club, and swim teams.

Aerial view suburban homes and trees. (Stacker/Stacker)

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#3. Penn Wynne, Pennsylvania

- Population: 6,220

Penn Wynne is a part of Lower Merion Township and is primarily residential. Penn Wynne Park boasts fields for baseball, softball, and soccer, basketball and tennis courts, along with a children's playground. There are coffee shops, top-rated schools, the volunteer Penn Wynne Civic Association, and the Penn Wynne Library.

Aerial view of suburban multifamily homes in Ardmore. (Stacker/Stacker)

Andrew Baum // Shutterstock

#2. Ardmore, Pennsylvania

- Population: 14,165

Ardmore is the largest and most diverse suburb along the Pennsylvania Railroad's Main Line. When it opened in 1928, Suburban Square was one of the first shopping centers in the country, and Strawbridge & Clothier opened its first suburban store in Ardmore. Today, it features a pedestrian-friendly stretch of food, fashion, and the Ardmore Farmers Market. Ardmore's main street, Lancaster Avenue, offers an array of local shops.

Aerial view of Chesterbrook. (Stacker/Stacker)

Erik Gonzalez // Shutterstock

#1. Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania

- Population: 5,439

Just over 20 miles from Philadelphia and near the Valley Forge National Historical Park, Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania, earns the top spot on this list. Its schools are among the best in the state, ranking third for 2025. It is noted for its outdoor activities, nightlife, diverse community, job market, and reasonable cost of living—in other words, it's hard to top, which is why it has frequently been called the "best place to live in America."

Data reporting by Rob Powell. Story editing by Louis Peitzman. Copy editing by Robert Wickwire.