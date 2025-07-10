Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Springfield, Massachusetts metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here.
#10. John F. Kennedy Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Northampton Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 542 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#9. Granby Memorial Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Granby School District, CT
- Enrollment: 393 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#8. Birchland Park
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: East Longmeadow Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 614 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#7. Wilbraham Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Hampden-Wilbraham Regional School District, MA
- Enrollment: 606 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
#6. Suffield Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Suffield School District, CT
- Enrollment: 433 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#5. Hampden Charter School of Science
- School grades: 6-12
- Location: Chicopee, MA
- Enrollment: 942 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#4. Amherst Regional Middle School
- School grades: 7-8
- Location: Amherst-Pelham Regional School District, MA
- Enrollment: 369 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#3. Williams Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Longmeadow Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 310 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#2. Glenbrook Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Longmeadow Public Schools, MA
- Enrollment: 320 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-
#1. Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School
- School grades: K-12
- Location: Hadley, MA
- Enrollment: 552 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A