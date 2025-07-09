Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Boston metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.
#25. Westwood
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 16,213
#24. Medway
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 13,251
#23. Sherborn
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 4,404
#22. Groton
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 11,265
#21. Boxborough
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 5,468
#20. Milton
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 28,481
#19. Medfield
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 12,923
#18. Cochituate
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 6,688
#17. Somerville
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: B+
- Population: 80,549
#16. Carlisle
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 5,209
#15. Sudbury
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 19,067
#14. Acton
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 23,961
#13. Southborough
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 10,441
#12. Westford
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 24,584
#11. Winchester
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 22,862
#10. Wellesley
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 29,906
#9. Hopkinton
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 19,050
#8. Sharon
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 18,478
#7. Arlington
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 46,015
#6. Wayland
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 13,826
#5. Newton
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 88,504
#4. Belmont
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 27,009
#3. Lexington
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 34,085
#2. Cambridge
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A
- Population: 117,794
#1. Brookline
- Niche grade: A+
- Public school grade: A+
- Population: 62,822