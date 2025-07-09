Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Boston metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche's methodology here.

#25. Westwood

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 16,213

#24. Medway

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 13,251

#23. Sherborn

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 4,404

#22. Groton

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 11,265

#21. Boxborough

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 5,468

#20. Milton

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 28,481

#19. Medfield

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 12,923

#18. Cochituate

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 6,688

#17. Somerville

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: B+

- Population: 80,549

#16. Carlisle

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 5,209

#15. Sudbury

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 19,067

#14. Acton

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 23,961

#13. Southborough

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 10,441

#12. Westford

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 24,584

#11. Winchester

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 22,862

#10. Wellesley

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 29,906

#9. Hopkinton

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 19,050

#8. Sharon

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 18,478

#7. Arlington

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 46,015

#6. Wayland

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 13,826

#5. Newton

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 88,504

#4. Belmont

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 27,009

#3. Lexington

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 34,085

#2. Cambridge

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A

- Population: 117,794

#1. Brookline

- Niche grade: A+

- Public school grade: A+

- Population: 62,822