74% of employees say financial stress has impacted their mental health. What can employers do to help?

According to research for Spring Health's 2026 Workplace Mental Health Annual Report, 74% of employees say financial stress has impacted their mental health.

This isn't a fringe issue. And it's not just about compensation.

Employee financial stress can create productivity and presenteeism for organizations while leading to employee burnout, sleep issues, and more for employees. And it can affect a wide swath of the employee population, no matter how much they're paid.

This is an organizational performance risk worth every organization’s attention.

What is employee financial stress?

Employee financial stress is the ongoing cognitive and emotional strain caused by debt, caregiving costs, housing and inflation pressures, income insecurity, and unpredictable expenses. Spring Health's research found that 59% of employees say their financial stress has increased over the past five years.

From a clinical perspective, stress intensifies when people feel a lack of control. When employees believe their financial situation is uncontrollable, stress shifts from temporary to chronic. That chronic stress alters sleep, increases anxiety, impacts decision-making, and amplifies relational strain.

How financial stress shows up at work

Financial stress rarely stays at home. It follows employees into meetings, inboxes, and decision cycles.

Presenteeism: Employees may be physically present but mentally preoccupied. Ongoing worry about bills, debt, or caregiving costs consumes cognitive bandwidth. Over time, this "always-on" background stress leads to slower decision-making, reduced creativity, diminished focus, and sustained performance drag, even if attendance remains steady.

Employees may be physically present but mentally preoccupied. Ongoing worry about bills, debt, or caregiving costs consumes cognitive bandwidth. Over time, this "always-on" background stress leads to slower decision-making, reduced creativity, diminished focus, and sustained performance drag, even if attendance remains steady. Sleep disruption: Financial worry is a common driver of sleep issues, which was the top mental health challenge identified by employees in Spring Health's survey. When someone experiences difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, mood regulation declines, focus narrows, and stress tolerance drops. The longer poor sleep persists, the more other symptoms escalate.

Financial worry is a common driver of sleep issues, which was the top mental health challenge identified by employees in Spring Health's survey. When someone experiences difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, mood regulation declines, focus narrows, and stress tolerance drops. The longer poor sleep persists, the more other symptoms escalate. Burnout acceleration: Chronic financial stress doesn't just coexist with burnout. It compounds it. Employees already managing heavy workloads or caregiving responsibilities are more likely to feel emotionally drained when financial uncertainty is layered on top. What begins as worry can quickly become exhaustion.

Chronic financial stress doesn't just coexist with burnout. It compounds it. Employees already managing heavy workloads or caregiving responsibilities are more likely to feel emotionally drained when financial uncertainty is layered on top. What begins as worry can quickly become exhaustion. Productivity erosion: Over time, the combined impact of cognitive strain, poor sleep, and emotional depletion shows up in missed deadlines, reduced engagement or increased isolation, and a higher risk of leaves of absence. Financial stress becomes not just a personal burden, but a workforce stability issue.

Populations that are vulnerable to financial stress

Interestingly, household income seems to play very little role when examining the impact of financial stress. Coincidentally, within Spring Health’s research among U.S. employees, the same percentage responded saying they experienced financial stress with household incomes under $50,000 as did those whose household incomes were at least $150,000.

Within Spring Health’s research, the following employee segments were among the highest reporting that financial stress was affecting their mental health:

86% of respondents in the technology industry

79% of respondents in the finance industry

82% of all employees under the age of 45

86% of respondents in India

83% of respondents in Mexico

Why traditional EAP models fall short

Traditional EAPs often offer generic financial articles, provide short-term counseling without specialization, lack tailored provider matching, and require employees to self-navigate complex systems.

Here's the clinical reality: If someone struggling with financial stress is matched to a provider who doesn't specialize in economic anxiety, debt-related shame, relationship strain tied to finances, or caregiving financial pressure, they're less likely to engage. Wrong-fit care drives drop-off.

What helps? A precision-based approach to financial stress

1. Early identification through quick assessment

Mental health stigma is real. That's why leading employers offer brief, clinically validated assessments that identify financial stress as a driver of anxiety or depression early. This prevents escalation into employee burnout, leave of absence, and crisis intervention.

2. Personalized provider matching

This is critical. Employees facing financial stress need providers who specialize in financial anxiety, stress tied to debt or economic instability, relationship strain connected to money, caregiver-related financial overwhelm, and high-acuity conditions that financial stress may exacerbate.

Provider matching matters. If a female employee struggling with financial stress and food insecurity is sent to a provider whose background or specialty is unrelated (such as substance use in a different population), engagement drops. Precision matching increases trust, follow-through, and symptom improvement.

Among employees who said financial stress was impacting their mental health, 58% said in Spring Health’s survey that they had met with a mental health professional, such as a therapist or counselor, in the past year.

3. Integrated financial guidance and mental healthcare

Financial stress is both practical and emotional. Support should include:

Budgeting or financial navigation resources

Work-life financial services

Therapy with clinicians trained in financial stress dynamics

Coaching for habit and resilience building

Retirement-planning coaching and resources

4. Reducing friction with a single front door

Financial stress already creates cognitive overload. If accessing help requires multiple phone calls, searching portals, and explaining your situation repeatedly, engagement drops.

Leading employers provide one clear starting point, route employees to appropriate care quickly, and coordinate paperwork and administrative burden. This restores a sense of control.

What leading employers are doing differently

They track financial stress as a workforce risk signal. They move beyond generic EAPs. They invest in precision mental healthcare with measurement-based outcomes. They choose AI-native mental health solutions that match employees to providers who specialize in their needs.

They treat financial stress as an upstream risk, not a downstream crisis.

And the proof is in the data. In Spring Health’s survey, employees who said they lacked access to adequate mental health support from their employer were 52% more likely to say they experienced financial stress.

Employees can't control inflation, market shifts, debt obligations, or caregiving costs. But employers can control whether:

Financial support is easy to access

Provider matching is thoughtful and specialized

Employees feel guided or left to navigate alone

Employee financial stress may be unavoidable. But unmanaged financial stress doesn't have to be.

This story was produced by Spring Health and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.