Tate McRae has accepted that The Kid LAROI is “going to write songs” about their breakup

Tate McRae is gracing the cover of Rolling Stone and sharing what it’s been like for her as a pop star in 2025 - fresh off an arena tour and a deluxe album.

Tate shared with Rolling Stone that it was “really scary and overwhelming” how much people cared about her relationship with The Kid LAROI. Now that the two have split up, she’s accepting of the fact there may be songs about their break up.

Tate McRae discusses breaking up with Kid Laroi and writing songs about it:



"It was really scary and overwhelming, I would never talk that way, even about my friends' lives. I didn't realize how much it would affect me, the public knowing my private life — because no one knows…

Tate McRae discusses what’s it been like to be on tour, her alter-ego on stage, known as “Tatiana.” Tate reflects on how surreal it was to see Taylor Swift shout her out.

🎥| Tate McRae talking about how surreal it was seeing Taylor shouting her out!

