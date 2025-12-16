If you're buying property, you should know the position of property boundaries before you close the sale. You should conduct a survey to determine the lines on your property.

Fortune reports that there are around 500,000 more home sellers than buyers. As a buyer, take note of property lines when you inspect your future property. Most times, you may find surprises that often lead to renegotiations and delays.

During the buying process, make sure that survey decisions are made with your knowledge. If you overlook boundary issues, you may have to deal with legal complications, costly delays, and the risk of losing your property. Paying more attention to surveys will save you from a lot of property line disputes that arise later.

What Are Boundaries in Real Estate?

Property boundaries are the dividing lines that separate your land from other land. There are two main types of boundaries, physical and legal.

Physical boundaries are concrete structures that divide one property from another. These can be artificial, like a wall, or a naturally occurring one, such as a river.

Legal boundaries are the invisible lines that separate property. You can identify them in legal documents of title.

What Are Red Flags When Buying a House?

Buying a home is one of the biggest investments you will ever make. Knowing what red flags to look out for in terms of real estate boundaries will help you avoid a lot of issues. Here are the most common red flags you'll find in boundary surveys:

Misplaced Physical Markers

If you notice that the walls or fences are in an unusual location in relation to the property's assumed boundaries, it is a red flag. You're likely to deal with potential encroachment issues once you buy that property.

Undocumented Shared Access

A property with a shared pathway or driveway without a formal, recorded agreement is a sign of trouble. To prevent future disputes, start by reading and understanding easements. They should detail how to use the shared property and any maintenance responsibilities.

Inconsistent Property Records

When buying property, carefully read the property's legal description. If the description in the deed or title search does not match the physical features on the ground or local public records, move with caution. These inconsistent records may be a sign of outdated information or errors in recording.

Unpermitted Construction

When you notice unpermitted construction taking place near the edges of the property you want to buy, be careful. It is a sign that your future neighbor is trying to encroach on your property.

How to Determine Boundary Ownership?

Before you buy property, you must be aware of your property lines. Here are the home buying tips that will help you find them:

Check Google Maps

Use Google Maps to find out where your property boundaries are. To check:

Open the Google Maps app and type in your address.

Zoom in on the red pin until you can see the property's shape

Next, continue to zoom in further until you spot gray lines that represent property boundaries

While it's easy to access, Google Maps doesn't show boundaries for every U.S. property. As a result, you may not get conclusive property lines.

Hire a Surveyor

Surveying your property is essential to determine your exact boundaries. Hiring a licensed professional surveyor ensures you get precise measurements and clear boundary lines. The surveyor will visit the site, set physical markers at the corners, and carefully document your property's dimensions.

Once they're done, they will give you a comprehensive real property report (RPR). When hiring your surveyor, tell them the services you require, so you don't pay for things you don't need.

Look for Physical Markers on Your Property

Another way to find boundaries is to use physical markers. You can survey pins that indicate property lines. If your land has been professionally surveyed, the pins are often placed at each corner of the property.

Existing fences, walls, or tree lines can guide you to where the property boundaries are. Talk to the seller of the property and find out if the lines are behind or on the boundary.

Check Your Property Deed

A property deed shows ownership of a property. It is also essential when the seller transfers ownership of the real estate to you.

The deed includes a legal, written description of the property lines. You can use it to find the boundary description.

Check a Plat Map

A plat map is a comprehensive diagram showing how land in your area is divided into parcels. It shows several properties, their boundaries, and how they intersect. You can use them to solve any property line disputes.

These maps are public records. Visit your local county assessor's office to get one, or you can buy a physical plat copy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Responsible for the Boundary Fence?

It can be hard to determine responsibility for a fence built on the boundary line between two properties. Usually, the ownership of this fence is shared by both property owners. As a result, both you and your neighbor are responsible for its maintenance.

However, if the fence is solely on one owner's property, that owner accepts responsibility. State and local laws oversee the specifics. If you're in doubt, you can check with them.

What Do Surveyors Use to Mark Boundaries?

While surveying, surveyors will use a survey marker. It's a firmly installed object that shows points on the Earth's surface with known coordinates. They will use a benchmark to show vertical position, while triangulation is done by horizontal position markers.

How to Block Neighbors From Seeing Over the Fence?

If you love your privacy, install a privacy screen. You can buy a pre-made screen or make your own using available materials like scrap wood. Once you're done, place the strategically to block your neighbor's view.

Plants are also a natural and effective way of blocking your neighbor's prying eyes. You can plant tall trees or hedges.

Work With Expert Surveyors to Understand Your Property Boundaries

Conducting a detailed land survey is important before you acquire property. A land survey offers clarity about property boundaries, protecting you from conflicts before they escalate. If you take the right steps, you'll get the confidence to proceed with your investments.

