If you have a compact living space, you can turn it into a stylish sanctuary easily with your sofa. Sofa positioning tips can make your space bigger. With the right tricks, you can create a sense of flow, making your space feel expansive and homely.

Per Opendoor, Americans spend about $1,599 each year on home décor. Their goal is to make their space feel like home. It can be a struggle to make your space homely if you have a compact and narrow living room.

Many of us may be tempted to knock down walls to create space, but it's often expensive. If you want a cheaper way, try to find the best sofa arrangement.

What Is the 2/3 Rule Sofa?

A sofa matters since it is never missing in any living room. If you're buying, you have to factor in the scale. Most interior designers will advise you to follow the 2:3 rule if you want to pick the right sofa size. The 2:3 design says that your sofa should be equal to two-thirds the size of your living room.

However, if your living room is multifunctional, it may be hard to follow the rule. A living space that is also your home office or dining room focuses on a design that expresses beauty and function.

How Should the Sofa Be Placed in a Living Room for Optimal Arrangement?

A well-planned living room layout can maximize living room space, making it practical and stylish. If you want to design the living room you really want, here are sofa positioning tricks you can implement:

Float Your Sofa

A lot of people often place their sofas against the walls. While it may seem logical, it only makes your space look crowded. As part of your space-saving living room hacks, consider floating your sofa.

If you place your sofa in the middle of a room, you create separate zones, which can make your living space feel larger and more organized. Some ways a floating sofa can help your room include:

Room definition

Better traffic flow

Improved interaction

With a floating sofa, you become more intentional with your space. It makes your room functional and welcoming.

Angling Your Sofa Diagonally

Most homeowners prefer placing furniture parallel to the wall, but it can be more dynamic. Try angling your sofas diagonally for a lively and welcoming vibe.

If you angle your sofa, you open up pathways and boost flow in your room. With this setup, you allow people to move around. It makes your living room feel less boxy and more attractive.

Choose the Right Sofa Scale and Legs

While positioning matters, you need to have the right sofa first. A bulky, overstuffed sofa will always make your living space feel cramped, no matter where you place it.

When you shop modular sectionals online, choose a sofa with visible, slender legs. These sofas allow a lot of light to pass under them, creating an illusion of space.

Other modern living room design tips you can follow include:

Select a sofa scaled for your room

Pick low-profile sofas with lower backs to create the illusion of higher ceilings

Opt for multi-functional designs, like a sleeper sofa, to save space and add functionality

Shop for sleek, minimalistic sofa designs with clean lines for an uncluttered ambiance

Avoid bulky armrests and get slender or armless sofas to maintain a more open, spacious feel

The visual openness of these sofas makes your living room appear less crowded. It also gives your living room modern elegance.

What Kind of Sofa Makes a Room Look Bigger?

A sofa is one of the biggest purchases you will make for your home. If you pick the right color, you can help your small living room feel a little more spacious. Some ways you can make your living room feel bigger with sofa color are:

For a colorful sofa, repeat its tones around the room for a cohesive, balanced feel

Select a sofa color that complements your outside view to create a fluid, expansive feel

Match the sofa color to your wall color, creating a seamless look and a sense of space

Choose light neutrals, such as cream, that reflect light and make your room feel brighter and open

Selecting the right sofa color is a simple yet effective way to create a more open living room. If you're in doubt, you can hire an interior designer. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the presence of about 67,760 employed interior designers by 2023.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is a Sofa Ghost?

Ghost sofas have a light body and essential volumes. They often feature a thin, negligible structure padded with polyurethane foam. You will also notice soft, loose cushions in these sofas.

Unlike solid living room furniture, it doesn't visually weigh down the room, making your room feel more open. Since it's removable, you can easily change its appearance to maintain a neat, tailored look.

Does a Sectional Make a Room Look Bigger or Smaller?

A huge sectional furniture will make your living room feel smaller. This is because sectionals are often placed against a wall. If you place them in the middle of the room, they will feel disconnected and less welcoming.

The fixed, bulky shape of a sectional can also interrupt the natural flow of movement. As a result, you will feel your space is cramped and hard to move around. If you want to create space, combine smaller, floating furniture pieces.

Which Direction to Keep a Sofa in the Living Room?

The best sofa arrangement ensures your loved ones are facing east or north while seated. With this arrangement, you can bring a positive and beneficial vibe to your home.

Please try not to place your sofa so that it directly faces the main entrance door. You should also not arrange your sofa in the east or north areas of your room. If you do, you may disrupt the natural flow of positive energy.

Create Space and Flow With Proper Sofa Positioning

Sofa positioning is a simple yet effective way to transform your living space. It can make your room more inviting, functional, and aesthetically pleasing. These design choices can help boost your home's interior.

Subscribe to our email list and discover tips that will help transform your space.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.