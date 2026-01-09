Unlike a traditional conference or store opening, a branded experiential event involves a multi-sensory experience for attendees. Audiences increasingly value shared experiences, surprises, meaningful interaction, and feeling like a valued participant. Therefore, successful event planning strategies focus on getting people to feel, experience, and do, as opposed to only passively viewing presentations.

According to the World Economic Forum, the experience economy has boomed since 1987. Consumer spending on live experiences and events has increased by 70% compared to standard American consumer spending.

In this article, businesses, startups, agencies, and influencers can gain insight into planning the ultimate immersive experience based on what audiences want the most and how it can benefit brands economically.

What Is an Example of an Experiential Event?

When planning these events, there are several options to consider as long as the focus is on direct engagement along with creative and lasting interactions. Some well-known brands have already provided inspiration.

JetBlue's Ice Block

One standout example is JetBlue's Ice Block in NYC in 2016. The company cleverly promoted new direct flights from New York City to Palm Springs, Florida, using a large block of ice with summer accessories frozen inside. To make the activity more fun, attendees had to use whatever tool they had on them to chisel the ice away and grab what they could find.

Travis Scott's Nike Collaborations

Rapper Travis Scott's groundbreaking collaboration with Nike has been highlighted by limited editions and unexpected shoe drops. He debuted new pairs during performances, gave local skate shops early access, and held limited-entry raffles where only five pairs were available to the public.

Plus, there's the Cactus Colosseum, where fans were able to fully immerse themselves in the artist's entire Nike sneaker history at ComplexCon. However, this experience is only one element of Nike's ongoing experiential marketing strategy devoted to sneaker culture.

Hulu's Halloween Event

During COVID-19, the video streaming service promoted its custom section focused on Halloween-themed horror movies with the Huluween Drive-in Theater. Movie fans got to experience an immersive haunted forest before taking in a movie on the big screen erected at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center.

Who Should Consider Hosting One?

Whether you're solo or part of a large brand like Nike, a well-planned immersive event can bring in new audiences and keep existing ones guessing your next move.

Consider hosting one if you're a:

A company with products

Agency

Small business

Non-profit

Community organization

Influencer

Small DIY workshops, large product launches, meetings with online followers, raising awareness for causes, and lead generation are some of the reasons why a range of groups can benefit from these events.

What Do Experiential Event Attendees Cherish Most?

One of the top event success tips is to know your audience. That way, an experiential marketing agency can tailor experiences to satisfy, surprise, and activate their senses in ways they desire.

Feeling Valued

Take the time to personalize greetings so people feel immediately welcomed. Customize swag bags and have a range of activities based on data collected during the registration process. Ask about dietary needs to customize the menu, and don't forget to follow up for opinions after the event concludes.

With market research, previously collected event data, social media trends, surveys, and interviews, you can create personas to visualize your typical attendees and tailor their experiences.

Being Surprised

Pop-up events easily bring an element of surprise, as Travis Scott has done with unexpected shoe drops. You can wow guests with unannounced product launches, unique culinary dishes, etc.

Sensory Activation

What better way to encourage attendee engagement than catering to all five senses of sight, hearing, touch, smell, and taste as much as possible? Studies have shown that activating more senses during the learning process helps students retain more information later. This type of engagement can have a similar impact on event participants.

Some examples include:

Tasting unique dishes during an event cooking session or wine sampling

Breathing in enticing smells from a coffee roaster tour

Touching devices during product demonstrations

Hearing good music or someone speaking during projected archival footage

Viewing bold visuals in well-lit spaces

Why Does Creating Impactful Experiences Matter?

People are emotional beings, and feeling a connection to a brand can create loyal customers. For example, an iconic 1986 concert showcased how the connection fans had to rap pioneers Run-DMC helped Adidas sales skyrocket.

That's why the experiential marketing service market is projected to grow to $57 billion by 2027, according to LearnG2. As brands develop more creative experiences, they can further differentiate themselves from competitors.

This type of marketing can humanize the brand by allowing it and its customers to tell their story authentically. With memorable events, companies are much more likely to have customers share content on social media, which provides even more advertising.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Some Examples of Experiential Learning?

One of the best ways to practice this type of learning is through internships and apprenticeships. These options allow people to gain hands-on experience in a professional setting and not just read about it in a classroom.

Shadowing peers allows one to see a job in action. Virtual/artificial reality lets people explore areas they cannot access immediately or step back into historical events.

Role-playing scenarios can also help improve communication skills. Gamification is often used to encourage problem-solving.

When planning experiential events, stakeholders can incorporate these learning techniques.

What Are the Different Types of Experience?

When building around the concept of experience, marketers and individuals should understand the different types to consider. These types include:

Physical

Emotional

Mental

Social

Simulated

Spiritual

Many experience types overlap and can be subjective. For example, someone may have an emotional experience based on the social connection they had at an event or a physical object that reminds them of something from their past.

Start Memorable Event Planning Today

An experiential event can take a brand to another level of customer, employee, and student connection. By giving audiences the ability to see, feel, and do through meaningful connections, personalization, and surprises, companies can create events that people will talk about for a long time.

Did this article give you better insight into pulling off a great event that people will remember?

