Neglecting scheduled A/C maintenance, keeping unused appliances plugged in, washing only half a load of laundry, and not routinely checking for air leaks are among the top reasons homeowners experience massive energy waste. Continuous poor energy efficiency affects people's pockets and the environment.

According to Energy.gov, Americans may be wasting $200 to $400 on their monthly energy bills by not handling air leaks and A/C upgrades on time.

In this article, we'll discuss the top mistakes homeowners make with energy usage, how to avoid these mishaps, and energy tips that save money.

What Are the Most Common Energy Mistakes?

If you want an energy-efficient home, don't put off your A/C service any longer. Start unplugging and switching off any appliances and electronics you're not using, and be mindful of your laundry practices.

Lack of A/C Maintenance

Experts recommend scheduled maintenance at least once a year. However, experts also advise users to increase these visits to two annual ones when living in areas likely to require heavy use due to extreme weather.

During these service calls, a professional will clean and check the unit for issues. By finding issues early on, you're less likely to have more expensive repairs or premature shutdowns later.

However, homeowners can practice DIY upkeep techniques, including changing the air filters, clearing nearby debris, and cleaning coils. With proper care, an efficient unit may last 15-20 years instead of 10 or less.

Overworking the HVAC System

Using a ceiling fan can help reduce your air conditioner's load. The fan produces a wind-chill effect that helps cool down the room and circulate the unit's air evenly. As a result, things cool down faster, and you don't have to turn your unit too low in summer.

This method also works in winter as long as you reverse the direction to clockwise and set it on low. Doing so pushes warmer air (which naturally rises) downwards.

Old Appliances

Start investing in better appliances and electronics, such as those from the ENERGY STAR brand. Doing so may save you 15% of residential energy consumption.

Older appliances can raise your bills because they cycle on an older fixed-speed motor that always runs at full power. However, modern ones use sensors that can adjust accordingly. For example, newer washing machine models can automatically adjust the water level and cycle time based on the load size.

If you have an appliance that's over 10 years old, it may be time to shop for new ones.

Leaving Lights on

Get into the habit of turning off the lights when leaving a room. Start switching out those iridescent lightbulbs and replace them with LED bulbs, which use 75% less energy. Upgrading to motion sensor lights is one way to avoid inadvertently leaving them on while increasing overall safety.

Poor Windows and Treatments

Does your home still have single-pane windows? If so, it's time to invest in more efficient double-pane windows. These windows help reduce energy waste as the gap between the two panes traps air, which slows down heat transfer.

Laundry Practices

Start washing your clothes and linens more efficiently by only washing on a full cycle. Wash in cold water when possible and reduce dryer usage with an outdoor clothesline or a folding indoor drying rack. When sealing the home, don't forget to check around your laundry vents.

Forgetting About Outlets

When you have outlets on exterior walls, it's easy for heated or cooled air to escape. That's because older homes often haven't sealed these areas well. However, a quick fix is to place a pre-cut foam gasket cover behind the outlet's cover plate.

How Can I Detect Home Energy Loss?

Do you notice drafts coming from windows and doors? Some people use a simple "candle test" to trace them. Take a lit candle and observe if the flame flickers near suspected leak spots.

Several states offer homeowners and renters a free or low-cost home energy audit. A professional conducts an inspection that can locate your home's air leak vulnerabilities.

These states include:

Massachusetts

California

New Jersey

New York

Virginia

Florida

Pennsylvania

Illinois

Check your state's energy website to learn more.

However, the right insulation professional, such as Phantom Foam Insulation, can do a home consultation and explain what needs to be done to seal your home.

Other Benefits of Solid Insulation

As mentioned, you can reduce energy bills with a sealed home. However, insulation can also help you breathe easier and truly enjoy a peaceful space.

Professional insulation can create:

Even home temperature

Peace and quiet by blocking outside noise

Improved indoor air by blocking dust and humidity

Frequently Asked Questions About Energy Waste

Does Leaving a TV Plugged In Use Electricity?

When you leave a television and other appliances plugged in, they can still increase your monthly energy bill due to what's called "vampire energy" or phantom power. The term refers to an appliance being in a low-power state that makes it ready to quickly turn on. Therefore, even though you may have turned off the TV, it's still slowly drawing power.

However, modern Smart TVs use less than 1 watt in standby mode compared to older plasma ones, which use up to 10 watts.

What Runs Up Your Electric Bill the Most?

Your HVAC system may account for as much as 47% to 50% of energy usage, according to the EIA. The washer and dryer often come in 2nd or 3rd place among the highest energy users.

Improve Home Energy Savings Today

Say goodbye to ongoing energy waste and welcome more savings. As you look forward to reduced bills, feel good about also decreasing your carbon impact on the planet. With some lifestyle adjustments, such as changing laundry practices, shutting off lights, upgrading appliances, and keeping up with scheduled A/C maintenance, you can quickly stop making repeated energy mistakes.

One of the fastest ways to enjoy an energy-efficient lifestyle is by calling a professional to assess and insulate your home. Their expertise can help prevent and fix energy leaks sneaking through cracks and holes.

