Joint health supplements for dogs play an important role in managing the health and well-being of canines, whether you have a senior dog or a dog with premature arthritis. With options such as CBD treats, glucosamine, and more, you can ensure your dog has an enriching and active lifestyle well into their golden years.

According to Canine Arthritis Resources and Education, most dogs do not receive an arthritis diagnosis until approximately eight to ten years old. However, increasing evidence reveals that there are signs of arthritis much earlier in life, and prompt action can help you manage your dog's joint pain more easily.

In this article, we will explore the causes of joint pain for dogs and joint pain solutions, such as supplements, that can help your furry friend stay happy and healthy.

What Causes Joint Pain in Dogs?

Joint pain in dogs does not just have a singular cause. It can develop from a combination of problems, such as the breed type or excessive strain on certain joints. It can also be the result of old age.

What Is Naturally Good for Dogs' Joints?

While joint supplements are one of the best pet wellness products for your dog's health, there are other methods you can use in tandem with natural dog supplements. They include:

Physical therapy: A specialist can help your dog with certain exercises to strengthen their joints and show you how to do them at home.

Low-impact exercise: Avoid strenuous walks that involve putting too much strain on joints, and opt for shorter, more frequent outings instead.

Turmeric: Contains antioxidants that support bone and joint health, and can easily be added to your dog's food for flavor and joint support.

The Best Joint Health Supplements for Dogs

Ultimately, the joint health supplements that work best for your dog depend on how they respond to certain ingredients. Here are some of the most popular joint health supplements for dogs, so your furry friend can get back to normal in no time.

CBD Treats

CBD dog treats contain hemp that is rich in CBD, which can have a positive effect on your dog's joint discomfort. These treats come in chew form, which makes them easier to digest.

Specifically, CBD works to reduce joint pain by lessening inflammation and responding to the pain signals that the body transmits. It also has calming effects, making it an ideal choice for canines who are overactive and stressed.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Fish oil supplements that contain omega-3 fatty acids can be especially beneficial for dogs with joint discomfort. These supplements have the dual effect of treating both arthritis and kidney disease, common ailments among senior dogs.

Ask your veterinarian about how much fish oil is suitable for your dog. The packaging instructions for these supplements are often for humans, or do not take certain factors into account, such as your dog's medical history.

Glucosamine

Glucosamine is one of the most commonly prescribed supplements for dogs in their senior years. It has a dual purpose of both reducing pain and repairing the cartilage to strengthen joints and lessen friction and stress.

However, glucosamine can come with some side effects that may be uncomfortable for dogs. Talk to your veterinarian about the possible side effects, and look out for symptoms such as:

Gastrointestinal issues

Increased urination

Excessive thirst

Liver or kidney damage

Do Dog Joint Supplements Actually Work?

Yes. Although it depends on how your canine responds to the supplements, and it can take several tries before finding a formula that works, joint supplements can have a positive effect on your dog's joint health.

Supplements contain scientifically backed ingredients that directly influence bone and joint health. Their primary purpose is either to eliminate pain and inflammation or rebuild and preserve cartilage that protects the joints.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Canine Joint Supplements Extend My Dog's Lifespan?

While joint supplements alone cannot definitively extend the lifespan of your dog, they can certainly play a large role. More comfortable dogs will inherently be more active, and regular activity may stave off conditions such as obesity.

Specifically, the ingredients in joint supplements work to help rebuild collagen and provide an extra layer of protection on the joints, so your dog can move more easily and have a better quality of life.

What Are Some Other Dog Mobility Solutions?

While joint supplements are a wonderful option, they are only one piece of the puzzle to maintaining your canine's mobility. Some other lifestyle modifications to encourage mobility include:

Ramps: Install ramps leading up to beds, cars, and couches, so your dog does not have to put excess stress on their joints by jumping.

Braces: Fabric braces that go on the dog's back legs can alleviate joint pain and provide critical support to the knees.

Support Harness: Evenly distributes weight and allows owners to lift the dog gently to relieve pressure on the joints.

Bathroom Access: Make it easier for your dog to access the bathroom, so they do not have to walk as far if they have existing mobility issues.

Raised Food Bowls: Placing food bowls higher off the ground allows dogs to access them more easily, without having to bend and strain with excessive movement.

How Can I Make My Dog Comfortable to Ease Joint Pain?

It can be difficult to watch your canine friend struggle with joint pain as they age. Conditions such as arthritis require constant management, but it is essential to make sure your dog is comfortable.

Have dog beds and other types of support readily available in rooms that your dog frequently occupies. They can relax on a cushioned surface if they feel fatigued.

Listen to your dog when going on walks or outings. If they express discomfort, try your best to wrap up your activity to avoid further pain.

Learn More About Pet Wellness Products

If you want your canine companion to feel comfortable as they age, joint health supplements for dogs are just one of many components to a healthy lifestyle. Use this guide, consult with your veterinarian, and make an informed decision based on your dog's specific needs.

Would you like to learn more about pet care and pet wellness products? Take a look around our website for more tips and tricks for keeping your furry friend healthy and fit.

