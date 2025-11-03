If you or someone you care about lives with an orphan disease, you may find it beneficial to know that medical researchers are now leveraging advanced technologies to study and better understand rare diseases.

From artificial intelligence (AI) to genomic technologies and innovative research and survey platforms, these are just some of the ways they're "racing" to learn more about these health conditions.

Understanding orphan diseases is crucial because even though they're "rare," they still affect millions of people. According to the National Institutes of Health, such disorders affect an estimated 25 to 30 million people in the U.S. alone.

Through scientific innovation, regulatory incentives, and rare disease advocacy, researchers can overcome the challenges associated with orphan diseases, such as limited commercial interest and small patient populations.

What Is an Orphan Disease?

Orphan drug policies in the U.S., specifically the Orphan Drug Act of 1983, define which diseases are "rare."

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, under the act, rare diseases are those that affect fewer than 200,000 individuals in the United States. They include orphan diseases.

What Are Examples of Orphan Diseases?

While each orphan disease may only affect a small percentage of the population, they come in many different forms. Some of the more familiar ones include:

Cystic fibrosis (CF)

Huntington's disease (HD)

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Fabry disease

Mesothelioma

The National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) says there are over 7,000 types of rare diseases (including orphan diseases).

What Is the Current Status of Orphan and Rare Conditions Research?

The realm of orphan disease and rare condition research has seen dramatic improvements over the years. Such advancements are primarily due to innovations in the medical sciences and technology.

The massive strides in communication and information technology are also contributing to discoveries and breakthroughs on these rare, often genetic disorders.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the primary accelerators in orphan disease research, given its ability to analyze vast amounts of data. It can identify patterns and trends that can sometimes be too subtle for humans to detect.

Another way AI is helping advance medical research into rare diseases is by identifying potential treatments through drug repurposing. With its powerful analytical capabilities, it can determine whether there's an existing drug that could be effective for an orphan disease.

Genomic Technologies

Modern genomic technologies are revolutionizing the way health professionals diagnose orphan diseases. Scientists and doctors, for instance, can use them to identify specific genetic mutations.

Some examples of genomic technologies are:

Whole-genome sequencing

Targeted sequencing

Whole-exome sequencing

With the help of those technologies, faster and more precise diagnoses have become possible. Instead of hoping for the best with a generic treatment, patients can receive more personalized treatment plans.

Connected Research and Survey Platforms

One of the difficulties that medical research into orphan diseases has faced before has to do with small patient populations. It translated to limited data.

A lack of a reliable way to disseminate this information added to an already challenging issue.

All that is changing with the help of connected research and survey platforms like Rare Patient Voice. With the help of these tools and services, patient recruitment has improved and become more convenient.

Such platforms are also helping advance medical research by enabling patient-powered studies. Furthermore, they connect patients with caregivers and researchers.

Researchers can then collect information straight from patients, which provides them with valuable insights into orphan diseases, treatments used, and their efficacy.

Are Orphan Diseases Difficult to Treat?

Yes, they are, which further underscores the importance of medical research into these rare diseases.

Orphan diseases are challenging to treat because many of them don't have treatments at all. The lack of treatment is due to:

Limited data

Lack of understanding of the disease

The tiny population of people who live with a specific rare disease

The geographical dispersal of patients

The variability of orphan diseases, which is often due to their genetic nature

Drug manufacturers also face economic obstacles when it comes to researching and developing (R&D) drugs and treatments for orphan diseases.

As pointed out by an article published in the JAMA Network, researchers estimate a new drug's R&D cost range to be between $314 million and $4.46 billion.

In most cases, drug makers "recoup" those costs by passing them on to consumers in the form of commercial drug prices. However, they can't expect the same thing with orphan diseases, as the market for each of these rare conditions is small.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are All Genetic Disorders Rare?

No, although most of them are. They can result from mutations in the DNA or abnormalities affecting the chromosomes.

Environmental factors, such as exposure to certain chemicals or radiation, can also lead to genetic disorders.

What Are Examples of Rare Genetic Disorders?

Huntington's disease, which causes the brain's nerve cells to break down over time, is a type of rare genetic disorder. A defective gene is behind this condition, which can lead to cognitive decline, psychiatric symptoms, and uncontrolled movements.

Cystic fibrosis is another example. It's a chronic, genetic disease that affects several organs, such as the lungs and pancreas. It results from CFTR gene mutations.

There's also Rett syndrome, which occurs due to MECP2 gene mutations. Although it's a genetic condition, it often happens spontaneously rather than parents passing it down.

Are There Rare Diseases That Have Recently Had FDA-Approved Drugs?

Yes. According to the American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC), there were several rare diseases for which the U.S. FDA has approved its first-ever drug in 2024.

There's Miplyffa (arimoclomol) for Niemann-Pick Disease, Type C, and Xolremdi (mavorixafor) for WHIM Syndrome.

Another example is Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome. The U.S. FDA approved the drug called Olezarsen (tryngolza) for this condition.

All those approvals signify that medical research into orphan diseases is advancing.

Medical Research: Providing Hope for People With Orphan Diseases

Orphan diseases may be rare, but they deserve the same attention as any other health condition. Fortunately, things are changing thanks to significant innovations in medical sciences and communication technology.

