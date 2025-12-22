Byline Name: Dax Janel Valencia

If you're a first-time private jet traveler, a rookie mistake you should avoid is assuming that, because it's a "private" aircraft, you'll no longer have to go through security. Another is thinking that private jet charters are too expensive, so your first will also be your last.

Private jets indeed cost a lot of money, with the "least" expensive brand-new unit having a sticker price of $2 million, according to Investopedia. Even a used one can still cost around $250,000.

However, you don't have to own a private jet just to enjoy VIP travel. You don't have to consider your first flight as your last, either, as there are ways to enjoy luxury air trips for less.

You just need to familiarize yourself with beginner's mistakes so you can avoid them and have seamless, less stressful flights.

Is Private Jet Travel Worth It?

Private jet travel can be worth it if you frequently go on time-sensitive trips and have to follow strict schedules. A perfect example is if you go on lots of corporate travel with minimal time for preparation.

Becoming a private jet traveler can also be worth it if you often go on trips with other corporate executives. It's also ideal if you like traveling to "less-explored" places that standard airlines and commercial carriers don't. A private jet can take you to these more remote locations.

What Does "Empty Leg" Mean on a Private Jet?

Once private jets have dropped their passengers off, they would then "reposition." Repositioning could involve returning to their base of operations or fixed-base operators (FBOs), which are often specific private terminals at airports, or moving to a different location (their new job site).

When private jets reposition, they often don't carry passengers, which is why they call this part of the journey an "empty leg." During these times, they offer empty leg flights, providing travelers, particularly those with flexible schedules, the chance to fly private for much less.

Is Private Jet Travel Becoming More Common?

Yes.

As reported by Yahoo News in November 2024, one study revealed a 53% jump in the miles flown by private jets from 2019 to 2023. There was also a 23% increase in the count of private aircraft units.

The above figures show an uptick in private aviation activity, signaling that it's becoming more common.

What Beginner's Mistakes Should You Avoid as a First-Time Private Jet Traveler?

From assuming you can skip security to thinking it's a "once-in-a-lifetime" experience, these are common beginner's mistakes that a first-time private jet traveler, such as yourself, should avoid. Forgetting identification documents is also a big no-no.

Assuming You No Longer Have to Go Through Security

You'll still go through security checks even if you're a private jet passenger. Fortunately, the process is more private, less intrusive, and much faster.

Some of the most crucial checks private jet passengers often undergo include:

Identification verification

Flight itinerary confirmation

Background screening

Your baggage may also undergo scanning before boarding. However, you can expect more streamlined procedures, such as little to no queues and not having the need to remove your shoes and belt.

Thinking Private Jet Flights Are Too Costly to Enjoy Frequently

Private jet flights or charters cost more than typical flights, but you don't have to settle for a once-in-a-lifetime experience, as there are ways to enjoy luxury travel more frequently. You can choose from a wide variety of jet card programs, fractional jet ownership offers, or customizable jet leasing plans.

As a new private jet traveler, you can start off with a jet card program, which gives you flexible schedules in return for prepaying your flight hours. You can, for instance, purchase 25 hours of jet travel for a year.

Fractional ownership involves buying a share of a dedicated fleet. As a co-owner, you get guaranteed access to the aircraft based on the percentage you own (e.g., 50 hours a year).

Customizable lease plans offer a bit of both, in which you can enjoy flexible schedules and flight hours without the full cost of ownership. Unlike fractional ownership that comes with a dedicated fleet, a lease plan allows you to "interchange" aircraft.

Forgetting IDs and Necessary Paperwork

Never forget your identification cards and paperwork (e.g., passports and visas), even if you're flying on a private jet. The carrier will still need to verify your identity, and if you're traveling to another country, you'll need to present proof that you can visit them (such as with a tourist visa).

If you don't bring these documents, you won't be able to board the jet and get to your destination.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Happens If You Bring Inappropriate Items on a Private Jet Flight?

Some regulations that apply to standard commercial flights don't apply to private jets, such as restrictions on the volume of carry-on liquids. As a private jet passenger, you can generally bring and carry liquids over 100 ml.

What passengers cannot and should never do is bring inappropriate items like dangerous goods or contraband. Otherwise, the FBO or airport authorities would confiscate the items, deny the offending passenger boarding, or even impose legal penalties.

Do the Hours on Jet Memberships Expire?

It depends on the provider. Some forfeit "expired" hours, meaning you can no longer use them once the validity period has passed.

Many other program providers offer non-expiring hours, though. Instead of becoming invalid, the unused hours roll over to the following term, provided you renew your membership.

If you're unsure about being able to use all your hours within a single year, ask each of your prospective providers about their expiration terms. Then, consider partnering with one that offers more flexibility through non-expiring hours or, at the very least, longer expiration terms.

Avoid These Rookie Mistakes When Flying Private

As a first-time private jet traveler, don't make the mistake of thinking you can skip security or that you don't need an ID, passport, or other travel documents. You shouldn't consider your first flight as your last, either, as you can enjoy more luxury air trips through jet cards, leases, or fractional ownership.

If you're ready for informative reads like this, be sure to browse more of our latest guides and news articles.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.