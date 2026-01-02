A high dropout rate at any school or district can result from students receiving a lack of information, encouragement, or a sense of community that structured student onboarding can provide. However, an onboarding process created as a retention tool as opposed to a one-day or one-week event can produce better outcomes. Educational stakeholders can utilize real-time feedback, data analysis tools, personalization, and opportunities for peer connection to maintain student engagement.

As of 2022, 5.3% of 16-24 year olds didn't have a high school diploma or equivalent, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. When it comes to college, the rate increases to 30-40% of first-time, full-time bachelor's students who don't complete their degree within six years.

Use this guide for insight into some retention strategies your school can use to reduce dropout rates.

What Are the Principles of Effective Onboarding?

Understanding the four C's of onboarding can encourage student success in any educational program.

Clarity: Students should understand what the workload and curriculum will be like before starting classes. Explain assessment practices (testing, long papers, etc) and how often they may take place. They should also understand what support is available and how to utilize it.

Connection: One of the biggest complaints from students is feeling disconnected from teachers and other peers, especially when part of a school's minority culture. Therefore, onboarding should include introductions and pairings with mentors, advisors, and other peers.

Confidence: It's important for students to have an idea of how they can progress so they feel confident about their place at the school. Early learning experiences, such as informal discussion groups and success stories from current and past students, can provide insight about how to navigate their degree progress.

Continuity: Don't forget new students after the first day or month. Have planned check-ins for the first few months.

Why Do Students Drop Out Early?

Some of the key reasons students drop out of school include:

Mental health, particularly stress

Finances

Academic issues

Personal life changes

Career fit

Mentorship

Degree stigma

Attending college for the first time can be mentally stressful for some, causing depression and anxiety, especially if far away from home. Paying for traditional four-year schools in the United States has come with an increasing financial burden, which can add to anxiety.

The school should be transparent about different financing options, from payment plans to loans and grants that students qualify for throughout their enrollment. Additionally, the school should ensure students know who to contact for mental health services and counseling.

Some dropouts leave due to a tougher curriculum than expected, and they may not be aware of tutoring and other academic support services.

Personal life changes from illness to family obligations can take up time. Make it clear if/how switching to part-time or a more flexible schedule can work if full-time becomes too much.

After enrolling in a program, whether it's an apprenticeship or a pre-med, students may realize their chosen occupation is not a good fit for their overall goals. Contact with the school's career services team can help the student gain a realistic understanding of a career path they can take upon completion of their degree. They should also learn about internships and apprenticeships that the school has ties with.

Plus, some professions, such as the trades, may come with degree stigma due to misunderstanding around perceived social status and income. However, many Americans are using the trades as an increasingly popular alternative to traditional four-year universities.

When Does Onboarding Start?

Onboarding starts as soon as a student shows interest in a program. Luckily, the right software can streamline your trade school enrollment process and admission to traditional schools by using live online assistants or chatbots to answer questions immediately.

Administrators can set up virtual introductions with staff and student mentors. Share videos about past school events. Take surveys to gather student interest and send a personalized list of organizations the incomer can get involved with.

How Does Data Collection Help?

With contact data captured during website signup, it's easy for admission teams to continue communication with the prospective student.

After admission, software can support school retention by tracking engagement and automating personalized outreach to students. Check-ins with students can happen by email or text alerts. Send reminders to sign up for certain classes, events, and mark milestones.

Frequently Asked Questions About the Student Onboarding Process

What Is the Main Purpose of Onboarding?

From work to school, the point of onboarding is to make newcomers feel welcome, prepared, and supported as they adjust to the new educational or company structure. It's a time for organizations and schools to explain expectations, resources, and legal requirements.

Students should know the school's culture and mission. They should understand who does what, so they're clear on who to contact for general help or an emergency.

What Are the Steps of Onboarding?

The five general steps for employment onboarding can apply to a structured education program.

These steps include:

Preboarding

Orientation

Training & Integration

Ongoing support

What Is the Meaning of Student Retention?

Student retention refers to a school's success at keeping students enrolled and progressing toward degree completion. It's measured by the rate at which they return annually or finish their classes. Successful retention focuses on students completing their attendance program, not just staying enrolled indefinitely.

A good retention rate affects a school's reputation, as a high dropout rate can signal that something is wrong at a higher level. A high retention rate can make it easier for schools to get more funding and continue to attract enthusiastic, high-achieving students and families who turn into supportive alumni. Better funding often means more scholarships and opportunities for future students.

Improve Retention with Better Student Onboarding

A solid student onboarding plan should start long before the first day and continue well into the first term or year. With responsible data usage, early and consistently clear communication, ongoing support, and personalization, your school can boast better retention and student success.

A solid student onboarding plan should start long before the first day and continue well into the first term or year. With responsible data usage, early and consistently clear communication, ongoing support, and personalization, your school can boast better retention and student success.

